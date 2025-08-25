Ole Miss Football, Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators Set to Host Coveted Recruit
Centerburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson Ballinger is set to take multiple unofficial visits this fall with Lane Kiffin and Co. on the docket, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has reeled in an impressive offer list with the likes of the Florida Gators, Colorado Buffaloes, Indiana Hoosiers, and Washington Huskies, among several others, entering the race.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are also a program with a scholarship offer on the list with the coaching staff keeping tabs on the fast-rising prospect.
Now, Ballinger is preparing for an unofficial visit slate that will include the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Florida Gators, according to Rivals.
Ballinger is coming off of a busy offseason where he checked in with multiple programs; including the Vanderbilt Commodores and Duke Blue Devils.
"Coach Flaherty and Coach Lepak were very welcoming and encouraging. Practice was shorter because of their upcoming scrimmage so it was mostly team periods," Ballinger told 247Sports of his time at Vanderilt.
"Vanderbilt players got after each other in a positive way and competed physically. The program is on the rise for sure."
He also took a trip over to Duke with an opportunity to visit the program's campus and more.
"Duke's campus was beautiful," he told 247Sports. "Listing to Coach Diaz and his staff talk made me feel like I was in a true football environment. All the guys wanted each other to succeed and you could tell by the way they competed."
Now, with the season inching closer, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in pursuit of the coveted tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as he begins carving out an unofficial visit schedule.
Ole Miss will take on the Georgia State Panthers on Aug. 30 in a Week 1 clash at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
