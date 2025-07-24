Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines Contenders for Elite Prospect
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is down to five schools with a commitment date locked in as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has emerged as a highly-touted prospect on the recruiting scene with powerhouse programs across the nation battling for his services.
But the 6-foot-1, 270-pounder out of the Peach State has locked in five finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels set to battle against the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks down the stretch.
The Georgia native took official visits to each of his finalists with Lane Kiffin's program knocking it out of the park while Geralds took in a multi-day stay.
An Ole Miss legacy, Geralds' father spent the weekend with him in the Magnolia State soaking in the scenes of Oxford.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are picking up steam in the pursuit of Geralds, but will be battling multiple heavy-hitters, notably the Oregon Ducks.
Dan Lanning and the program in Eugene (Ore.) continue pushing all the right buttons with the program reportedly gaining traction, according to Rivals.
For Ole Miss, the legacy factor is key, but the recruiting efforts of defensive coordinator Pete Golding have played a pivotal role in the program remaining in contention.
Now, with a final five set, Geralds has locked in a commitment date for August 2 as he evaluates his finalists.
Kiffin and Co. currently hold a Top-20 Recruiting Class in America with Geralds remaining a coveted target in the 2026 cycle.
