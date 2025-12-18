Ole Miss Football Poised To Pursue Highly Coveted Defensive Line Transfer in Portal

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force next month as focus shifts towards roster reconstruction.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will take on the Tulane Green Wave in the College Football Playoff on Saturday, but the new-look coaching staff in Oxford continues multitasking amid a chaotic stretch on the current calendar.

The Rebels have announced multiple players that will be back in 2026 - including Suntarine Perkins, Brycen Sanders, Will Echoles, and Antonio Kite - but there will be a primary focus on stacking talent in January.

The NCAA Transfer Portal window opens on Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 16 where Golding and Co. will be active on both sides of the ball.

Now, there is a name to watch: East Tennessee State edge rusher Brian Alston.

The coveted defensive weapon received significant interest on the recruiting scene out of high school with interest from the likes of Georgia Tech, Michigan, and UCF, but elected to sign with the Arkansas State Red Wolves where he spent one season.

Then, Alston made the move to East Tennessee State for the 2025 season where he logged 30 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles across a strong campaign.

Now, the 6-foot-2, 265-pounder is set to receive significant interest in the NCAA Transfer Portal where he's set to test the market once again.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are expected to show interest in Alston with an opportunity to further develop the defensive line, but there will be multiple suitors involved in his process along the way.

Now, as the Ole Miss Rebels juggle College Football Playoff preparation with evaluations on players entering the portal, the chaotic stretch in Oxford continues.

“This is the opportunity to compete for a championship based on what you’ve done up until this point and what you’ve earned,” Golding said. “With a group of brothers that you came in with and made a bond to create a legacy that no other team here has ever done.”

“As I told the team last week, look, guys, there’s only one team that’s going to be happy at the end of this,” Golding added. “When you win this last game, you know you’re walking off the field because you’re the best team in the country.”

