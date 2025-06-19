Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Receives Prediction to Land With Big 12 Program
Folsom (Calif.) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons is winding down his recruitment process with one program beginning to separate from the pack.
Lyons, one of the top signal-callers in America, has a myriad of scholarship offers to choose from after dominating the prep scene in 2024.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder rounded out his junior campaign last fall with 46 passing touchdowns and six interceptions after continuing his impressive prep career.
He's now up to an impressive 84 career passing touchdowns with only 14 interceptions throughout his three seasons of high school ball.
Up next for Lyons, the No. 3 rated signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is locking in on where he will reveal a commitment to.
The California native has multiple West Coast schools on his radar, but will also branch out to the SEC with programs gaining his attention.
Lyons caught up with On3 Sports this offseason where he listed five programs on his radar: The Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, BYU Cougars, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines.
The prized quarterback stole headlines earlier this offseason after taking a surprise visit to FCS program Sacramento State, but it's clear the elite prospect will remain focused on Power Four schools.
Lyons spoke with with High School On SI to discuss his recruitment process and the buzz on schools he's interested in.
"Oregon... pretty much all the time," Lyons said of which school he talks to the most. "Coach Lanning, coach (Will) Stein... pretty great relationship with those two, my whole family, which is pretty incredible."
"...The big thing with Oregon is how long is Coach Stein going to be there?"
But it'll be a rigorous process for Lyons down the stretch in his recruitment with a myriad of schools looking to reel in the talented quarterback.
Lyons told High School On SI that he, "intends to make his college commitment in July following his official visits, which will go to six schools (so far) - BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and USC."
Heading into a decision, it's the BYU Cougars leading the charge with predictions rolling in.
The Buzz: 247Sports' Take on Lyons
"Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class. He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns.
"At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp (3/17/24), he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36" vertical jump was 2nd highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position as well."
