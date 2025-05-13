Ole Miss Football Set to Host No. 1 Tight End in America, Georgia Bulldogs Target
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star tight end Mark Bowman has cemented his status as one of the top prospects in America after a dominant sophomore campaign in 2024.
Bowman, the No. 1 rated tight end in America, recently reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and will skip junior campaign.
After making the move to reclassify, Bowman remains aa Top-25 prospect in America and the most sought-after tight end on the market.
He's heard from the top programs in America throughout his process with multiple powerhouse schools turning up the heat.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Kiffin and Co. were the first program to extend Bowman a scholarship as a freshman and have been on the prowl ever since.
Now, he's locked in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels, according to 247Sports.
Bowman will be in Oxford for a multi-day stay beginning on May 16 where he will check in with Kiffin and the Rebels.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder remains one of the top targets on the program's "Big Board" with the Rebels battling the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns and Ohio State, among others.
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs appear to be the frontrunners as it currently stands with the Rebels and other schools looking to make noise this summer.
Bowman's official visit to Oxford this weekend will be the first official visit of his recruiting process.
What will the California native provide the school of his choice at the next level? On3 Sports National Scout Cody Bellaire chimed in.
“Mark Bowman was the most consistent tight end threat throughout the OT7 Championship. He was constantly moving the chains and made the occasional strong-handed dunk on top of a defender in the end zone that made the highlight reel as well.
"His frame, twitchy movements and route-running are impressive for a 2027 prospect. Bowman’s skill set allowed him to work himself open both underneath and up the seam. If Vance Spafford was covered, Bowman was the next man up. He stepped up his game in a big way this weekend and made his presence felt throughout the OT7 Championship.” – National Scout Cody Bellaire
