Ole Miss Football 'Staying Aggressive' in Pursuit of Talented Four-Star SEC Commit
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker remains a priority prospect for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Tucker, a Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State, verbally commited to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in February over the likes of Ole Miss, LSU and Miami, among others.
But it hasn't stopped Kiffin and Co. from turning up the heat for the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder from right down the road.
"I know a lot of people were thinking that I was going to Miami, but me and my family sat down and said staying at home is what is best for me," Tucker told 247Sports. "With that being said, I really appreciate the way that Mississippi State has been recruiting me ever since Coach (Jeff) Lebby showed up.
"When Coach Loadholt arrived, he immediately started showing me a lot of love. I really feel like he is going to be a coach who helps me develop and be able to make it on the next level."
Tucker remains pledged to the Bulldogs, but Kiffin and the Rebels are continuing their push with the program intensifying their recruitment of the in-state lineman.
On3 Sports reported on Thursday that Ole Miss is "staying aggressive" in their pursuit of Tucker as a key prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
But the Rebels are keeping options open on the recruiting trail when it comes to offensive line targets.
A Name to Know: Kamari Blair
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have their sights set on Clarksville (Tenn.) Kirkwood four-star offensive lineman Kamari Blair as a priority in the 2026 cycle.
Blair, the No. 22 rated offensive tackle in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a sought-after prospect by multiple programs.
That includes Kiffin and Co. as his recruiting process ramps up heading into the summer months.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder has received significant SEC interest with a myriad of programs set to battle it out for his services down the stretch.
Now, Blair has revealed his six finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles and Wisconsin Badgers.
It's a list consisting of multiple heavy-hitters as the Rebels look to position themselves as the offseason continues.
