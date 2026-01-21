Ole Miss Football Strongly Linked to No. 1 Tight End in America After Recent Visit

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has emerged as a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the staff making sure to keep tabs on the Bayou State star.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services as Ole Miss looks to make a statement in his process.

Along with being one of America's top prospects on the gridiron, Hudson is a high-flyer on the hardwood with multiple SEC programs extending offers as a basketball recruit.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder emerged as a national recruit in football across his sophomore campaign where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns in his breakout season, but it didn't stop there.

Fast forward to his season on the hardwood and he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Courtesy of Ahmad Hudson's Instagram.

Since then, he carried his momentum into his junior campaign where Hudson bolstered his status to the No. 1 tight end in America with Ole Miss closely monitoring the elite two-sport star.

The Ole Miss Rebels hosted Hudson on an unofficial visit to Oxford last offseason where he dropped in for a quick visit with the program as the staff got face time with the Louisiana five-star.

Now, with the Ole Miss coaching staff adding recruiting guru Frank Wilson as the program's associate head coach/running backs coach following a recent four-year stint with the LSU Tigers - he's beginning to make his presence felt on the recruiting scene for the program.

According to Ole Miss 365, Wilson made the trip to Ruston (La.) to check-in with Hudson this week as the Ole Miss Rebels eye the five-star.

Ole Miss will have competition in this one with the LSU Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers emerging as the pair of programs to monitor, but the Rebels staff is doing its due diligence with a recent visit to his high school.

The 247Sports Evaluation: "Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.

"Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so. Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads.

"Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity. Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."

