Ole Miss Football Target Committed to SEC Rival Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains a priority prospect for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State has emerged as one of the top prospects in the nation after a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad.
Mathews logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns on his way to emerging as the No. 1 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The new No. 1 rated receiver in America revealed a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in August, but it hasn't stopped the Rebels from turning up the heat.
“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.”
It was wide receivers coach Marcus Davis that ultimately sealed the deal for Mathews with their relationship paving the way for him to make a decision.
“Coach Davis is a young coach, and we’ve built a really close connection — not even just about football. I’ve met his family. He’s a reasonable, understanding guy who I know can help me grow on and off the field. He is a coach I fully trust," Mathews told Rivals.
“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one.”
The new No. 1 wide receiver in America will now shift focus towards finalizing his commitment decision while preparing for college ball with his high school career in the rearview mirror.
Mathews has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of his senior season, according to Rivals.
The coveted wideout has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings to the top spot with all focus now on his college career in 2026.
