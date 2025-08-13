Ole Miss Football, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators Heating Up on Recruiting Trail
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Mis Rebels have attacked the recruiting trail this offseason with the program currently sitting with a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle.
After a dominant stretch to end June, Ole Miss carried the momentum into July with a string of new commitments to add to the haul.
Kiffin and Co. added Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes to set the tone with a "heater" taking place from then on.
Barnes, the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas, pledged to the program on June 30 to get the Rebels started on the recruiting trail.
“They have a great plan for me at Ole Miss,” Barnes told Rivals. “They have recruited me hard, I see it as a perfect fit and the relationships I have with the coaches there are real.
“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit. I was there for a spring practice, then for an official visit and the energy was always there. They showed me that they wanted me.”
Along with Ole Miss, there have been multiple Southeastern Conference schools that have picked up steam on the recruiting trail - including the likes of the Texas Longhorns and the Florida Gators.
For Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, the program has bolstered the 2026 Recruiting Class to new heights with Texas sitting at No. 5 overall headlined by five-star quarterback Dia Bell.
For Billy Napier's crew in Gainesville, the Gators sit with the No. 12 rated recruiting class headlined by four-star wide receiver Davian Groce.
Which prospects make up Ole Miss' 2026 Recruiting Class to this point?
The Breakdown:
*Rankings via Rivals*
Quarterback
Three-star Rees Wise, No. 830 NATL. (No. 48 QB)
Running Back
Four-star Damarius Yates, No. 113 NATL. (No. 10 RB)
Three-star Ja’Michael Jones, No. 741 NATL. (No. 46 RB)
Wide Receiver
Four-star Corey Barber, No. 287 NATL. (No. 48 WR)
Three-star Jameson Powell, No. 634 NATL. (No. 98 WR)
Tight End
Four-star JC Anderson, No. 188 NATL. (No. 11 TE)
Courtesy of JC Anderson's X/Twitter.
Interior Offensive Lineman
Three-star Ryan Miret, No. 781 NATL. (No. 77 IOL)
Defensive Lineman
Three-star Carmelow Reed, No. 536 NATL. (No. 57 DL)
EDGE
Four-star Landon Barnes, No. 126 NATL. (No. 18 EDGE)
Linebacker
Four-star Izayia Williams, No. 61 NATL. (No. 3 LB)
Four-star Anthony Davis, No. 298 NATL. (No. 20 LB)
Cornerback
Three-star Iverson McCoy, No. 549 NATL. (No. 54 CB)
Three-star Braylen Williams, No. 1,179 NATL. (No. 117 CB)
Safety
Four-star Craig Tutt, No. 282 NATL. (No. 23 S)
Three-star Nascar McCoy, No. 474 NATL. (No. 39 S)
Athlete
Three-star Jett Goldsberry, No. 508 NATL. (No. 23 ATH)
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.