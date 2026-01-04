Ole Miss Football Transfer Target, Prized ACC Safety Commits to Georgia Bulldogs

Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes has revealed a commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, he announced via social media on Sunday.

Barnes, one of the top safeties available in the NCAA Transfer Portal, was expected to visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, but shut down his process prior to the trip.

The talented defensive back logged 139 total tackles, one sack, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles across his collegiate career with Clemson where he emerged as a hot commodity on the market.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Georgia signed with Clemson as a four-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he made an impact across his time with the Tigers - now returning back home to the Peach State.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are quickly carving out their board in the Transfer Portal with multiple visitors already lined up.

Ole Miss has already landed two defensive backs via the Transfer Portal:

Auburn Tigers DB Jay Crawford

Crawford checks in as the No. 2 rated cornerback in the market with the Rebels wasting no time in securing his services after getting him in for a visit on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is coming off of a strong sophomore campaign on The Plains where he logged four pass breakups and an interception to go along with 13 total tackles with Auburn.

Across two seasons, Crawford totaled 11 passes defended and a pair of interceptions where he carved out a role as a critical component in the defensive backfield.

He would end up starting in 18 games, with the accolades galore coming his way during his time with the program - mainly during his true freshman campaign - earning SEC All-Freshman and On3 True Freshman All-American honors.

Florida Gators DB Sharif Denson:

The experienced safety has plenty of SEC experience across his three seasons in Gainesville where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team as well as a Freshman All-American by ESPN in 2023.

The Sunshine State native has been one of Florida's key contributors on defense after recording 168 tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, and one sack across three seasons after starting in 34 consecutive games for the Gators.

Now, he makes his move to Oxford with an opportunity to make an immediate impact in the defensive backfield for Golding and Co. as the roster gets rebuilt this month.

