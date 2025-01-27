Ole Miss Offers 2027 WR Diesel Dart, Brother of Rebels QB Jaxson
Jaxson Dart put up a storied career as the quarterback of the Ole Miss Rebels, but the family legacy could continue on campus in the near future.
On Monday, Diesel Dart, the younger brother of Jaxson, announced that he received an offer from Ole Miss. The younger Dart is a 2027 wide receiver out of Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, and while he is still an unranked prospect, there's something on tape that coach Lane Kiffin and his staff must like.
The Rebels are the second FBS program to offer Diesel, the first being San Diego State.
This offer is impressive for Dart since Ole Miss has a history of producing NFL-worthy wide receivers. It also helps that his older brother has piloted the Rebels to one of the most successful periods in school history, claiming back-to-back 10-plus-win seasons in 2023 and 2024.
Jaxson had the option to sit out Ole Miss' appearance in the Gator Bowl, but he opted to play in the game, calling it an "honor" to have worn a Rebels jersey the last three years. He also thinks that despite his departure this offseason, there are bright days ahead in Oxford.
"This program's on the rise," Dart said after the Gator Bowl. "They're going to continue to get better, and I think it's just a place where people really want to play. A lot of excitement and momentum going for it, and like I said, I think it's going to continue to improve and continue to be one of the best programs in the country."
Still, there's a long way to go in the younger Dart's recruitment. As a 2027 prospect, he will likely garner more and more attention from programs across the country between now and his commitment date, especially since FBS offers are beginning to roll in.