Prized Ole Miss Football Offensive Line Target Remains High on the Rebels
Vancleave (Miss.) offensive lineman Dalton Toothman remains high on Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels as he begins winding down his recruitment process.
Toothman, a Top-50 offensive lineman in America, continues navigating a rigorous stretch this offseason after narrowing his focus on four schools.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has included the Ole Miss Rebels among his final contenders with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers rounding out his finalists.
It's a trio of SEC programs alongside one ACC school preparing to battle it out for the coveted Mississippi native.
“I would like to thank God for putting me in this position and I’m truly grateful for all the coaches throughout this journey that have blessed me with an incredible opportunity,” he wrote on X. “With that being said, this is my Final 4.”
Toothman was in Oxford last month for a spring visit to see Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels during the program's camp schedule.
"Every time I've been there (Ole Miss) or every time I've talked to the coaches, they just make me feel like I'm a top guy and they actually want me there," Toothman told 247Sports. "Also, it's like the home aspect of it. It's close and being in Mississippi. It's kind of like a familiar place."
The Top-20 prospect in Mississippi remains a coveted prospect on the recruiting scene with Kiffin's Rebels in the thick of it down the stretch.
With official visit season near, Ole Miss will once again look to impress the talented offensive lineman with multiple prized programs battling it out.
