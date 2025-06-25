Prized Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Reveals Commitment to Oregon Ducks
Murrieta (Calif.) four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver has quickly emerged as one of the top signal-callers available in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as he navigates a rigorous process this offseason.
Beaver, a Top-25 quarterback in America, has received multiple new offers while camping at Power Four programs and also earned an invite to the prestigious Elite 11 Finals event in Los Angeles (Calif.).
He recently backed off of a commitment to the Boise State Broncos where he's now become one of the hottest names on the market.
“Earlier this week, after speaking with Coach Danielson, I made the decision to decommit from Boise State and reopen my recruiting process,” Beaver wrote. “This decision was a tremendously difficult one, because of how good the Boise State family has been to us.
"My family and I have nothing but gratitude for the kindness that has been shown to us by the Boise State coaching staff and “Bronco Nation” as a whole. I wish the Boise State family nothing but the best in the future.”
Beaver worked out for the Oregon Ducks in June where Dan Lanning and Co. extended a scholarship his way after an impressive showing.
Fresh off of earning an offer from the Big Ten program, Beaver made his way down to Oxford to check-in with the Ole Miss Rebels staff.
From there, he earned an SEC offer from Lane Kiffin and the Rebels after another strong performance.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is coming off a junior campaign where he completed over 66 percent of his passes for 3,214 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Beaver threw just six interceptions during his breakout season in California. He also tallied 411 yards rushing and six more scores on the ground.
With an offer in-hand, Ole Miss began intensifying it's pursuit where he recently revealed to On3 Sports that the program is "high on his list" during the summer months.
But a recent official visit to Oregon with Dan Lanning and the Ducks this past weekend had the Big Ten program separate from the pack.
Now, Beaver has committed to Lanning and Co. on Wednesday after going public with the decision.
"The last few weeks have been a blessing—I’ve had some great conversations with amazing coaches from top programs, and I’m super thankful for the interest I’ve received. With that said, I’m excited to announce that I’m committing to play football at Oregon," Beaver wrote via social media.
The sought-after West Coast signal-caller is coming off of an impressive showing at the Elite 11 Finals with the Ducks landing one of the top available quarterbacks.
For Ole Miss, the program currently holds a pledge from three-star quarterback Rees Wise with the Rebels looking to pair the Texas native alongside another signal-caller in the 2026 cycle.
