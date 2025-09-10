Prized Texas Longhorns Commit Visiting Ole Miss Football for Arkansas Matchup
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon will be in Oxford this weekend for the Ole Miss' Rebels SEC clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Berymon, the No. 4 rated prospect in Louisiana, revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in June, but it hasn't stopped programs from remaining in contact.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program looking to stack talent in the trenches for the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 330-pounder has earned a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others, entering the race.
But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the verbal pledge after turning up the heat during the summer.
Across his last two season on the high school scene, Berymon has logged more than 65 total tackles, including 15 for loss, to go along with 10 sacks.
Now, the coveted defensive lineman will be up in Oxford (Miss.) this weekend for the Rebels' clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
For Kiffin and Ole Miss program, all focus is on stacking talent in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program fresh off of flipping UCF Knights defensive line pledge Jayden Curtis.
The Ocean Springs (Miss.) native quickly emerged as a talented under-the-radar prospect in the Magnolia State with Kiffin and Co. turning up the heat across the offseason.
The Mississippi native made his way up to Oxford in June to compete in the program's offensive line/defensive line camp without an offer in-hand, but after a strong performance, received a scholarship from the hometown program.
Now, after a hard push, Ole Miss has added a talented piece to the trenches in the 2026 class after flipping him away from UCF.
“The Rebels remained in touch and pushed the right buttons during his visit while showing how successful he can be on and off the field close to home,” Rivals wrote.
“His father played basketball for Ole Miss, and he has family connections who live within a short distance of the campus. And the Rebels’ production and development along the defensive line is a major feather in their cap, too.”
No. 17 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for an SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
