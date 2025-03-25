Recruits React: Ole Miss Football Hosts Multiple Coveted Prospects to Campus
The Ole Miss Rebels continue working through an important offseason in Oxford with Spring Camp in full swing, but it hasn't slowed down the staff from bringing in priority prospects to campus for unofficial visits.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels brought in multiple priority targets to Oxford over the weekend to take in a Spring Camp practice, meet up with coaches and check out campus on Saturday.
Which targets made their way to town? What were the initial reactions after the trip?
Recruits React: Big Weekend in "The Sip"
Landon Barnes: Four-Star EDGE
Landon Barnes is an outside linebacker/defensive end out of Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas and is the No.181 prospect according to 247 Composite, the No. 18 linebacker and No. 22 overall player in Texas.
Barnes is listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds and is an elite pass rush edge. His pass rushing ability is not just on the outside as when he gets bounced to the middle of the line towards the guards and centers he still finds his way into the backfield.
He also has very strong tackling specifically at the line of scrimmage where in his junior year highlights there is multiple occasions where Barnes wrapped up running backs and scrambling quarterbacks with one hand while being blocked.
Barnes is a member of the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, and according to 247Sports, he has over 30 Division I offers from programs across the SEC and Big Ten.
Kamron Wilson: Top-50 EDGE
Kamron Wilson an edge rusher coming out off Miami Southridge High School in Miami (Fla.) and is a three-star, listed as a Top-50 EDGE in the country.
Wilson is listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, and while a little light, he makes up for it in his speed. Wilson has shown his ability to cause a pocket collapse and then chase down the scrambling quarterback for a loss or limit the gain on the play.
Wilson has hauled in 28 Division I offers as a coveted member of the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Tylan Wilson: Four-Star Safety
Tylan WIlson a saftey who is coming out off Pascagoula High School in Pascagoula, Mississippi, which is just few hours south of the University of Mississippi.
Wilson is a Top-20 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and one of the top overall prospecs in the Magnolia State.
Wilson is listed at 6-foot-3, 172 pounds and is an absolute ballhawk.
He plays all over the field in coverage while handling outside receivers, slot receivers, tight ends in man and plays great deep ball zone coverage with great play recognition.
Wilson is also a member of the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and has 23 Division I offers including a handful of SEC offers from Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M.
Kejiaun Johnson: Coveted Defensive Back
Kejiaun "KJ" Johnson is a safety coming out off Woodlawn High School in Birmignham Alabama where his listed as a Top-25 overrall prospect in Alabama.
Johnson is listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds and has shown an all around play-style from ball hawking to lighting up open field rushers with high end hit power. He also has great return skills as he has shown his ability to speed past frantic offensive players.
Johnson has hauled in over 15 Division 1 offers as he continues his rise in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Ryan Miret: Three-Star IOL
Ryan Miret is an interior offensive lineman and lone offensive recruit from the last weekend to visit Ole Miss, is coming out off Miami Southridge in Miami (Fla.). Miret visited alongside a high school teammate.
Miret is listed as a Top-100 prospect in the Sunshine State with a myriad of schools pursuing his services.
Miret is 6-foot-4, 290 pounds and has played a majority of his snaps at center for Miami Southridge where he has shown his ability to create running lanes and even break into the second level of the defense as he lights up interior defensive lineman.
He's hauled in over 20 Division I offers with the Ole Miss Rebels making sure to have their presence felt in his recruitment.
As the season grows closer, the Rebels will continue to pursue multiple priority prospects and look to build the foundation of the program.
