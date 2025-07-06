SEC Recruiting Rankings: Ole Miss Football Looking to Jump Texas and Tennessee
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are coming off of a strong week on the recruiting trail after landing a trio of commitments across a four-day stretch.
Kiffin has business booming in Oxford with the Rebels beginning to pick up steam with the program's top targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Ole Miss currently sits with the No. 17 overall recruiting class, according to the On3 Sports Industry Rankings, and the No. 8 class in the Southeastern Conference.
There's been a seismic shift in the current rankings with multiple programs scorching hot following official visit season in June.
For Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, it's been much of the same with the Magnolia State school gaining momentum.
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes became the first domino to fall after he revealed a commitment to Kiffin and the Rebels over Ohio State and Washington on Monday.
Barnes, the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas, is a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs during his prep career.
"I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.
"I was there for a spring practice, then for an official visit and the energy was always there. They showed me that they wanted me.”
He's one of the top commitments under Kiffin during his time in Oxford.
Ole Miss then landed commitments from JC Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, and Iverson McCoy, one of the top defensive backs in Mississippi.
Now, Ole Miss is looking to remain hot with an opportunity to jump both the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns in the SEC Recruiting Rankings.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are sitting at No. 8 in the SEC with 12 commitments while Florida sits at No. 7 with 15 commitments, Tennessee is at No. 6 with 17 pledges and Texas is at No. 5 with 17 of their own.
The average player rating for the Rebels is at 89.67 with Kiffin and Co. reeling in a quartet of four-stars as it currently stands.
With the summer months continuing in the Magnolia State, Ole Miss will look to continue stacking talent to the 2026 Recruiting Class with a significant domino in Jett Goldsberry, the No. 1 athlete in Indiana, set to reveal a decision on Monday.
Goldsberry will choose between the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others. Ole Miss is considered the frontrunner.
