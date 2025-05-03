The Buzz: Ole Miss Football Trending on the Recruiting Trail in the 2026 Cycle
The Ole Miss Rebels have had a strong recent history of working the transfer portal, but Lane Kiffin and Co. have also been excelling in the high school recruiting game as well with the 2026 class picking up steam.
The Rebels currently hold six commitments in the class with the program securing a pledge from the No. 1 linebacker in America on Friday.
Izayia Williams-Linebacker
Izayia Williams is the most recent commit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after pledging this week.
The four-star linebacker out of Tavares High School in Tavares (Fla.) is the No. 1 linebacker in the country while being a Top-100 prospect.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Williams uses his size to light up players, specifically in the flats or short crosser. He also has a good eye for the ball with solid hands to rack in interceptions on short sit down routes.
His good play recognition also helps him light up quarterbacks for sacks and blow up run plays before they can even begin.
These abilities make him a very good all around linebacker in the pass and run with his dynamic play style having college programs salivating at the potential.
Ja'Michael Jones-Running Back
Ja'Michael Jones is a three star running back coming out of Pike Road High School in Montgomery (Ala.) where he is listed as the 33rd best running back in the class and the 21st best player in Alabama, according to 247Sports.
Jones is listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds with significant explosiveness while using his size to bounce off defenders and then break into the open field and out run defenders from long touchdowns.
He also works very well out of the shotgun inside zones making him a great fit for Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s offensive scheme.
Jameson Powell-Wide Receiver
Jameson Powell is a three star wide receiver out of Folsom High School in Folsom (Calif.) where he is listed as a Top-100 wideout in America.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Powell uses his quickness to get the ball in space and make a few guys miss, then shows his breakout speed for long gains.
Despite being a little on the lighter side, Powell is not afraid of contact and uses his physicality and body control to haul in tightly defended passes.
Rees Wise-Quarterback
Rees Wise is a three star quarterback out of Westlake High School in Austin (Tex.) where he is listed as a Top-50 signal-caller in America.
Wise is listed at 6-foot-2, 218 pounds and can absolutely sling it.
He has the power to reach downfield throws as well as the touch to complete them, same goes for the redzone as he can pinpoint where he wants the ball.
Wise can also take a hit, as he sits behind a shaky offensive line, while making plays under pressure and going down; he can make a great throw for the receiver to make a play on.
Zion Legree-ATH
Zion Legree is listed as a three-star athlete who spends a majority of his snaps at wide receiver. He's a Top-100 prospect in the Sunshine State and comes out of Niceville High School in Niceville (Fla.).
Legree is listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds and is a very good all-around receiver using his speed and athleticism to break open and create separation and uses his frame to go above defenders for tough catches .
Braylen Williams-Cornerback
Braylen Williams is currently the only Mississippian in Ole Miss' 2026 Recruiting Class.
Williams is a three-star cornerback out of Tupelo High School in Tupelo (Miss.) about an hour east of Ole Miss. He's a Top-100 cornerback in America.
Williams is listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds, and plays a very physical style of football as he excels in 1v1 tackling, while also playing great man and zone coverage as he times pass breakups very well.
While all these players still have another year of ball before moving into the collegiate world, it is still a good look into the future of the Ole Miss program and what it holds, as well as the other future commits.
