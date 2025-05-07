Where Does Ole Miss Football's 2026 Recruiting Class Rank After Massive Additions?
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are scorching hot on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program ramping up its efforts over the last week.
It started with a commitment from Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star linebacker Izayia Williams on Friday once the talented prospect flipped away from the Florida Gators.
Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, went public with a decision to pledge to Kiffin and Co. to jumpstart the recruiting run.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of the Sunshine State made his way to Oxford two weekends ago for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Then, one week later, Williams revealed a commitment to the Magnolia State school.
Kiffin and Co. ramped up their pursuit of the top-ranked linebacker in America with the program giving the youngster something to think about.
The pitch quickly paid off with Williams committing to the Rebels over the likes of Colorado, Florida, Florida State and Penn State.
Then came a pledge from the No. 7 rated running back in America, Damarius Yates.
The De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper Country four-star prospect made the decision to shut things down after an official visit to Oxford this past weekend.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State had the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, battling for a pledge, but it's Ole Miss that has now won out down the stretch.
Yates backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in December after pledging to the program on Sept. 15.
“Thanks to Mississippi State coaches and staff for taking their chance on me during my recruitment but Mississippi State is not the place for me,” Yates wrote announcing his decision on X.
During his junior campaign in 2024, rushed for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns while also reeling in 30 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
Now, he's made the move to join Ole Miss' 2026 Recruiting Class and will remain in Mississippi for his college career.
With both Williams and Yates in the mix, Ole Miss' 2026 class has cruised up the recruiting rankings from outside the Top-25 into the No. 16 overall slot, according to On3 Sports.
Kiffin and Co. hold a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the Southeastern Conference heading into the summer months with multiple priority prospects set to take official visits.
It's an impressive stretch for the Rebels with the program retooling the roster for the long haul in Oxford with a pair of high-profile recruits jumping on board.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.