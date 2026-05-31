Biggest Winners and Losers From Oregon Baseball's Win Over Washington State

EUGENE, Ore. — Small ball defined this game until its final frames. Oregon baseball has built its season around a blend of speed and power, while Washington State has carved out success through manufacturing runs, and playing clean defense. But Saturday night at PK Park, it was the Ducks beating Washington State at its own game before power from Naulivou Lauaki Jr. slammed the door shut.

In a game dominated by pitching and defense, Oregon took down Washington State 4-0 to advance to the Eugene Regional Championship game. The Ducks scratched across the game's first run in the fifth inning before Lauaki Jr.'s three-run homer in the ninth put the finishing touches on a statement victory.

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr.c right, celebrates his ninth inning home run against Washington State with teammate Drew Smith during day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, The win carried significance beyond simply advancing.

Just one day after Oregon used five pitchers against Yale, the Ducks responded with dominant pitching and a different brand of baseball. Oregon proved it can win more than one way which is a dangerous reality for opponents.

The Ducks now await the winner of Washington State and Oregon State in Sunday's Eugene Regional Championship at 6 p.m..

Winners From Oregon’s Win Over Washington State

Oregon’s Pitching Staff

After Oregon cycled through five pitchers against Yale and saw Cal Scolari pushed to 102 pitches in 4.1 innings, the Ducks needed length and stability Saturday and that’s exactly what they got.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Sanford set the tone from the opening inning and Oregon's bullpen never let the pressure drop. Tanner Bradley followed with 1.2 scoreless innings and Devin Bell finished the game, combining with Sanford to hold Washington State to just one hit all game.

The Ducks had entered the postseason with confidence in their bullpen, but Friday's workload raised questions about sustainability across a regional weekend. Saturday answered many of those concerns.

Oregon preserved arms while delivering one of its most complete pitching performances of the season.

Will Sanford

The Oregon ace wasted no time setting the tone, striking out five consecutive batters to open the game and immediately putting the Cougs on their heels. His first strikeout of the night also set Oregon's single-season school record for strikeouts looking with 33.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford pitches against Washington State during the fifth inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It marked the first time a Duck recorded five straight strikeouts since Ryan Featherston accomplished the feat against Portland in April of last year.

Heading into Saturday, Sanford ranked No. 20 nationally in strikeouts per nine innings at 12.71 while Oregon sat among the nation's leaders in limiting hits allowed. He backed up those numbers with one of the most dominant outings of his career.

Sanford finished with 14 strikeouts while allowing just one hit across 6.1 innings.

Oregon’s “Small-ball”

Washington State's brand of baseball this season has revolved around small ball and clean execution. The Cougars entered the game with 42 sacrifice bunts, 27 sacrifice flies and a .967 fielding percentage. The cougars embrace a style built around advancing runners, creating pressure and avoiding mistakes.

Oregon Jax Gimenez, center, gets caught between first and second against Washington State during the eighth inning on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon, on the other hand, typically wins differently. The Ducks entered Saturday with more than 100 home runs as a team, powered by a lineup built to produce extra-base hits and aggressive baserunning. However for much of Saturday, Oregon looked more like Washington State than Washington State did.

Neither team committed an error and scoring opportunities remained limited in a tightly contested pitching duel. Oregon's bats stayed quiet early before Burke Lee sparked life in the fifth inning with a double to center field.

Moments later, Jax Gimenez delivered the game's first run with an RBI single.

The Ducks kept embracing situational baseball later in the game as well. In the eighth inning, Angel Laya produced a critical single before Drew Smith laid down a productive bunt to move him into scoring position.

It was not the explosive offensive style Oregon is known for, but Saturday showed the Ducks are capable of adapting to different game environments and winning regardless of style.

Naulivou Lauaki Jr.

For eight innings, this game lived squarely inside Washington State's comfort zone. The Cougars had the final at-bat as the designated home team and remained within striking distance in a one-run contest, but Lauaki Jr. changed everything.

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrates his eighth-inning home run with fans during the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game against Yale at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The freshman launched a three-run homer in the ninth inning that instantly essentially erased Washington State's late-inning hopes.

While the Ducks successfully embraced small ball throughout the night, they still possess game-changing power capable of skipping several steps entirely.

Luke Meyers and Washington State’s Defense

Not every winner appears on the victorious side Washington State starter Luke Meyers deserved recognition for his performance in one of the toughest pitching environments imaginable.

Facing an Oregon lineup that entered among the nation's most dangerous offensive groups, Meyers battled through 7.1 innings while allowing just five hits and one earned run. He struck out seven and largely kept Oregon's powerful lineup uncomfortable.

Washington State's defense supported him throughout. The Cougars entered the night known for reliable fielding and once again displayed why clean baseball remains central to their identity. Oregon's aggressive baserunning and explosive offense created problems for Yale one day earlier, but Washington State largely kept those elements contained.

Losers From Oregon’s Win Over Washington State

Washington State’s Offense

Washington State thrives on creating offense through execution and pressure, but Saturday never allowed that formula to develop.

Oregon shortstop Maddox Molony, left, can’t make the catch on an overthrow as Washington State’s Cam Macleod steals second in the third inning during day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cougars managed just one hit while Sanford, Bradley and Bell consistently controlled counts and limited opportunities. A lineup built around advancing runners and manufacturing offense just didn’t had enough traffic on the bases to establish rhythm.

The small-ball approach that fueled Washington State's season simply could not gain traction against Oregon's pitching, and once the Ducks created separation late, the comeback challenge became nearly impossible.

Washington State’s Last At-Bat Advantage

For much of the night, Washington State remained positioned exactly where it wanted to be. The Cougars held home-team status and carried the advantage of batting last in a low-scoring game. But Lauaki Jr.'s ninth-inning homer shifted the equation.

Instead of entering the bottom of the ninth trailing by one with realistic comeback potential, Washington State suddenly faced a four-run deficit against an Oregon pitching staff that had allowed virtually nothing all night.

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