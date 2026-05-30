Everything Mark Wasikowski Said Following Oregon’s Regional Opening Win Over Yale

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon baseball opened NCAA Regional play exactly how a national seed is expected to. The Ducks overpowered Yale 14-2 Friday night at PK Park in a game that showcased both the Ducks’ offensive firepower and depth. With the win, Oregon improves to 42-14 on the season and moved one step closer to advancing through the Eugene Regional.

The Ducks seized momentum early and never let it slip away. Oregon struck for three runs in the opening inning, added insurance throughout the middle frames and ultimately buried Yale with an eight-run eighth inning to turn a comfortable lead into a statement victory.

The Oregon Ducks celebrate their victory over Yale with fans during the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshmen Angel Laya, Brayden Jaska and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. continued to make their presence felt at the plate. Meanwhile, Toby Twist anchored critical bullpen innings as the Ducks secured the regional-opening win and set up a second-round matchup against Washington State on Saturday at PK Park.

Following the win, head coach Mark Wasikowski praised his team’s approach and execution. From the Ducks’ offensive pressure to key pitching performances, Wasikowski expressed pride in how his group handled the postseason stage while also pointing toward areas that continue to drive Oregon’s success heading deeper into regional play.

Everything Mark Wasikowski Said

On Pitcher Toby Twist:

“Player of the game. And that says a lot… when Toby does that, I mean, we just needed some stability. Cal (Scolari) fought through it. He made some critical pitches when he needed to, but he wasn't sharp, right? Then Luke Morgan came in and did a tremendous job when he came in for Cal. Cal was at the end of it, and Luke did what he's been doing now down the stretch and kind of put out the fire.

“Toby just came in and settled the game down, and it's really what we needed. And then Leo came in to finish the thing. I thought Toby showed Leo (Uelmen) the roadmap, and Leo was dominant in the ninth, which was really great for that kid… I thought it was really special.”

On The Lineup:

“That's a lot of hits for those guys to be doing what they did, and it was just quality at-bats. I was really impressed. They looked old, even though you talk about several freshmen that are up there doing that. I mean, they didn't take at-bats like freshmen, and they don't look like freshmen either.

“I remember my first regional game and my second, my third regional game as a player, and I still don't think I ever got any hits. And these guys, to be able to do those things, was really impressive because I know what it feels like as a junior to be in those regional games and not be able to have success. It's just young, young guys. Their future is incredibly bright. I'm fortunate to be coaching them.”

Oregon’s Angel Laya celebrates a triple against Yale in the fourth inning of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Preparing for the Next Game vs. Washington State:

“Clean slate, right? Just clean slate. Tomorrow's a new day, one and out. It doesn't matter what the score was at the end of the day, one run or five runs or 10 runs, that doesn't make any difference. We accomplished the goal. So just going to start fresh tomorrow and nail it.”

On the Variation in Offense:

“We pride ourselves on being a complete team, right? And no matter who it is, they should be able to bunt in our program because if it helps the team win, it should be valued. And we actually had a couple of players ask if they could bunt tonight for a hit, and we told them no. So when you're coaching a team that is looking to get on base and do unselfish things like that just to be able to win a baseball game…”

On Coaching This Team:

“I'm really fortunate with the group I coach. They're selfless, they really come to work every single day, and they love each other. It's a really fun group to coach. It has been from the very start of this thing, it's been awesome.

“Even last week when I talked to my wife, it was nine or two ago, she goes, ‘Well, how'd it go at practice?’ And I said, ‘It's so much fun to practice.’ These guys are just recruiting every single day, and they just love being there. No attitudes, no nothing. Just a lot of fun to be with these guys.”

Oregon’s Jack Brooks, right, dives safely to home in the fourth inning ahead of the tag by Yale catcher Owen Turner during he NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park in Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Toby Twist’s Performance Given His Injury History:

“I was at his high school the day that he got hurt, right, and I saw him break, not only physically, but I mean, when a pitcher breaks and he pops his arm, it's not just the physical. There's such an emotional and mental piece, and I was with his dad, his mom and him at that high school game.

“I remember what that looked like, and that was years ago, right? So to see him have the success he's had, not only tonight but this season, it's been really incredible.”

On Angel Laya’s 14-Pitch At-Bat:

“Obviously, that's what Angel does. He's a battler up there, he knows what he can do. And just being teammates in the dugout, we know that he can go up there and compete with anyone in the country.”

Oregon’s Angel Laya watches his home run go over the fence during the second inning against Nebraska at PK Park in Eugene April 12, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Oregon’s Regional Success:

“Last year's team isn't fair compared to this year's team, and I don't know if you're comparing them, but the feeling is good that we're on the winning track when it comes to regionals. I'm still proud of last year's club. They made a regional.

“When I first got to this school, they were hoping to make a regional, and we've had super regionals for six straight years, and we've been one of the 10 teams in the country that have been able to be in a regional every single year, plus at least two super regionals. So I think we're accomplishing a lot in this program.”

On Jax Gimenez:

“Jax is a dog. He gets out there. He's been limited for a little while, and he practiced all week long this week and was hitting tanks, and he felt great. So we were excited to get him back in the lineup.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.