Oregon Baseball Extends Win Streak Following Dominant Pitching Performance

The Oregon Ducks baseball program has picked up another win after they defeated the Youngstown State Penguins in the second game of the four-game series. The Ducks beat the Penguins on Friday, with a final score of 3-0.

Oregon Wins To Extend Their Winning Streak

The Ducks finished the contest with only three hits on the day, which isn't as impressive as some of the other games in the past. This includes their win against the Penguins on Thursday. This was a game that was highlighted by hits and runs, as the Ducks finished that game with a total of 18 runs, which is a huge win, as they only let one run across when it comes to their defensive effort.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski comes out from the dugout to dispute a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for this game, the Ducks were able to walk away with an impressive showing on the defensive side of things, as they shut the Penguins out. The Ducks have become one of the better teams when it comes to the defensive side of the game, as they have only given up a total of 13 runs in six games to start the season.

This goes to show that they are one of the better pitching teams, which is something that played a major factor in the Ducks' win against the Penguins on Friday, in what was listed as one of the better performances of the season. The Ducks were led through the game by sophomore pitcher Will Sanford.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanford finished the game with six innings under his belt, which adds to the five innings he pitched last week. He finished the contest without allowing a run and also gave up only one walk with four hits on the day. He allowed every hit that the Penguins had on the day, which is fine, considering no damage was done. Sanford also finished the game with a total of six strikeouts, averaging one every inning.

Oregon’s Jack Brooks gets a hit against Toledo at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks had one home run on the day, which came off the bat of center fielder Jack Brooks, who was hitting in the nine hole for the Ducks on the day. The general of the outfield is a utility player who can play multiple positions as a junior, and is one of the key pieces to the success the Ducks have had thus far. Brooks will be a key player moving forward, as he is a game-changer when he is on a roll.

The Ducks will now turn their focus to their next contest, which is slated for Sunday. This is the third of a four-game series between the Ducks and the Penguins. This game is slated for a 3:05 PM local first pitch, which will be followed by the final game of the series on Sunday at 3:05 PM local.

