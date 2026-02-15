Best Places to Eat in Eugene for Fans Visiting Autzen Stadium for the First Time

With nearly two years of membership in the Big Ten Conference, the Oregon Ducks welcome a brand new set of opposing fans from far and wide, with Eugene, Oregon becoming a much better known city nationwide due to the reach of Oregon athletics.

As new fanbases discover the Ducks' unique pocket of Oregon, also dubbed the "Emerald Valley", there's also plenty of places to discover for pregame and postgame. This rings especially true for the 2026 football season, with Nebraska (last played Oregon at home in 2017), Northwestern (never played the Ducks in Oregon), and Michigan (last played the Ducks at Autzen Stadium in 2003) fans getting the chance to travel to Eugene with many likely visiting the area for the first time.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; An Oregon Ducks fan cheers during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

So, for Big Ten fans wanting to know more about the Oregon Ducks and what to do if they decide to visit Eugene, here's a restuarant rundown for the best bites from bar food to boujee.

The Go-To Oregon Duck College Bar

For newcomers to Eugene, the college bar scene is fairly spaced-out with no definitive hub near the campus. Visiting fans looking for the most "iconic" Oregon Ducks bar experience need to only walk across the street from the Lillis Business Complex on the opening mouth of campus to find Rennie's Landing on Kincaid Street.

Rennie's Landing is open through 2:30 a.m. every day except Sunday and is known for their Tuesday Trivia and gameday celebrations (the Oregon Duck band often plays in front on game days). The walls are filled with Oregon memorabilia and references, with their "cheesy tots" and "Capri Sun" cocktail being staples for a stop. There's also billiards for early-birds looking to claim a spot.

For visiting fans: this is the most go-to bar for fans, students, and alumni, so don't be shocked if the line is around the block. Following their Instagram @rennieslanding for updates on the bars' events is wise, and get's some pretty decent Duck memes on the feed.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks cheerleaders entertain the crowd before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Best Brunch For Visiting the Oregon Ducks

When it comes to brunch in Eugene and Springfield, Oregon, there's a bit of turnover. Known to be frequented by the Oregon Ducks offensive line, Addi's Diner on South A Street in Springfield specializes in massive plate-sized pancakes and freckled strawberry lemonades.

The Pump Cafe in Springfield serves breakfast all day long, with a wide selection of mimosa flavors.

Morning Glory Cafe in Eugene is also a frequented choice from locals that boasts a wide variety of dietary accommodations, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free options. Plus, this cafe is located close to the 5th Street Market Area, known for a variety of unique shops.

The Kau Family flashes the “O” from the stands at Autzen Stadium during the game against Oklahoma State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Casual Dining for Visiting the Ducks

There's no shortage of variety for food stops around the Eugene area, with the 5th Street Public Market boasting a good range of restaurants (even the 86 Speakeasy at The Gordon Hotel). Sushi Station, Provisions Market, and the Eugene Burger Company are all in the affordable range with good food to boot. The area also hosts pregame parties the night prior to an Oregon Ducks football game with Oregon Cheer and The Duck making appearances.

For those looking for a dining experience with some serious Oregon history, Track Town Pizza on Franklin Boulevard is the most on-the-nose for Oregon memorabilia and memories.The Wild Duck next to Matthew Knight Arena also boasts good eats and Duck references galore, with Oregon redshirt senior defensive back Kilohana Haasenritter recently taking over as owner with his family.

Near Hayward Field and the Oregon campus, Agate Alley is a spot with delicious cocktails and a lot of fish-focused dishes steps away from one of the most elite track and field venues in the nation (try their Northwest Mac and Cheese with salmon).

Oregon fans cheer the Ducks during the first half against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where the Dapper Ducks Go

For those visiting the Eugene area and looking for a more upscale dining experience, there's a few choices that stand out.

Kennedy's Steakhouse took over the spot of a former brewpub near the 5th Street Market area in part due to Oregon football coach Dan Lanning's suggestion for a steakhouse close to campus. It's grand opening happened in 2025, with reservations open online.

For near-campus niceties, Italian restaurant Beppe and Giannis is known as the place for students to save up and go on a nice date. It's located a stones throw away from Hayward Field for track and field lovers.

Speaking of Italian, Ambrosia sits deeper in the heart of the city of Eugene, with savory pasta dishes and delicious craft cocktails with a redbrick-laden historical setting.

Akira offers Japanese cuisine in an intimate setting, and Rye offers whiskey and chocolate pairings for a late night higher end experience.

The Oregon Duck surfs the crowd after the football team defeated Ohio State at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though "That Team out West" may feel like a long ways away for several Big Ten fanbases, a point in the right direction can bring out the best the city of Eugene has to offer. So for those making the trek to Oregon, consider these Duck fan favorites.