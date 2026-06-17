Oregon Ducks Baseball Gets Reassurance After Transfer Portal Losses

In just a matter of two days, the Oregon Ducks Baseball squad went from a collection of some of the most exciting young talents in the nation, to a roster with losses that leave quite a few question marks.

However, despite the transfer portal departures of freshman outfielder Angel Laya and redshirt freshman infielder and right-handed pitcher Naulivou Lauaki Jr., it appears the Ducks will retain two of their most reliable pitchers from the 2026 season.

Oregon’s Tanner Bradley pitches against George Mason in the eight inning Feb. 13, 2026 at PK Park in Eugene. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tanner Bradley and Will Sanford Comment on Transfers

In the comment section of a post made by @ducksscoo on Instagram about Laya and Lauaki's exits from the Ducks, sophomore right-handed pitcher Tanner Bradley and sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford both replied with GIFs that indicated the two weren't leaving the program anytime soon.

Well Will Sanford and Tanner Bradley seemed locked in after posting these GIFs on an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/Wk2fg7ZWUC — David Logan (@DavidLogan36) June 16, 2026

Sanford, who was the first to comment out of the two Ducks athletes, replied to a comment from @juniorlauakilover saying "Don't leave us too bro," with a GIF featuring a world championship tag athlete giving a thumbs up with the words "I got you" in the corner of the reaction video.

Bradley, Oregon's go-to closer during the 2026 season, replied to another comment made by @alex_dc4l saying "[Bradley] got us" an hour later. Bradley's reply GIF included the text "I'm coming back for you baby."

Though these social media comments shouldn't be considered official statements from the athletes, seeing both Ducks seemingly express loyalty to the program during the transfer portal period (which closes on June 30) instead of abandoning ship does signify a bit of stability for coach Mark Wasikowski's future roster.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where the Oregon Ducks Go From Here

With the departure of Lauaki and Laya, Wasikowski will now need to pick up a few big hitters to join freshman star Brayden Jaksa in the lineup. Plus, there's still the chance junior second baseman Ryan Cooney and junior shortstop Maddox Molony could pursue dreams of going pro with the news of the two latest departures.

Both Cooney and Molony received invites to the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, happening June 23 through June 25. However, that does not mean the two athletes will declare for the draft as juniors.

Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski gives a thumbs up to the stands after the Ducks defeated Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Having Sanford and Bradley is so Important

On Monday, Sanford, Bradley, and Jaksa all got nods to join the 2026 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, competing with 53 players around the country for a spot on a 28-man roster. That's just one of many accolades showing these three are on a clear path to be the tentpoles for Oregon's squad moving forward.

Bradley led the Ducks in appearances, ERA, and batting average against during the 2026 season, going 5-1 with a 1.66 ERA.

On the other hand, Sanford took a second-place Big Ten ranking for his 126 strikeouts throughout the season. He also set a modern-era Oregon record for the 37 looking strikeouts in a single season.

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