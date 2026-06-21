Oregon Baseball Transfer Targeted by Texas, LSU, Georgia

The Oregon Ducks baseball team was swept by the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional, falling short of the College World Series, and the Longhorns may pick up a win over the Ducks off of the diamond after doing so on it.

Angel Laya Targeted by SEC Programs in Transfer Portal

Oregon’s Angel Laya, right, celebrates scoring the first run for the Ducks against Yale during the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game against Yale in Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya entered the transfer portal on June 15, and On3's Pete Nakos reported on Sunday that Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, and LSU have interest in the former Ducks slugger. While the reason for Laya's transfer out of Oregon is unknown, the former Duck is likely earning a lucrative NIL deal wherever he lands after tying Oregon's freshman record with 14 home runs.

The SEC has dominated college baseball for quite some time, so it makes sense that schools in the conference would want to add Laya after a breakout freshman season. In 2026, five of the eight teams that made the College World Series came out of the SEC: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Texas.

Laya also posted 47 RBIs with a batting average of .296 and OPS of .934, becoming a consistent producer for Oregon. He also came up big in the Eugene Regional as Laya was named to the All-Tournament Team for his performance.

In those three games, Laya batted 6-for-12 with 3 RBIs. On the other hand, in the Austin Super Regional, Laya batted 1-for-11 at the plate with a run scored.

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya rounds the bases for a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Might Laya be joining the team that beat Oregon in the NCAA Tournament? Per Nakos, the Longhorns are one of four teams currently targeting Laya, although it may still be early.

The transfer portal for college baseball players is open until June 30, meaning players have to enter by then, although some commitments will likely come in July. On the other hand, some athletes have already committed to new programs, and the Ducks have landed multiple new transfers, but some schools may wait to see who else enters the portal.

Texas Coach Jim Schlossnagle's Respect for Oregon

The Longhorns took care of business in the Austin Regional and swept Oregon in two games to advance to the CWS, but Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke highly of the Ducks after the series ended.

Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle during the NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"First of all, I'd like to congratulate Oregon on an awesome season. What a great team. Really, really well coached. I thought they were totally locked in today, and it's a shame the way these Super Regionals are set up that two super teams, aren't going to be there (in Omaha). But we're excited for our team," Schlossnagle said.

While Schlossnagle seemingly has respect for the Oregon program, that hasn't stopped him and the Longhorns from potentially pulling a key transfer away from the Ducks.

Laya might not land with Texas, but he is likely not the only former Oregon player being targeted by SEC schools. Former Ducks designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr. also entering the portal alongside Laya after tying Laya with the freshman home run record at 14.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.