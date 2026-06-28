Oregon Baseball Transfer Naulivou Lauaki Jr. Hints at Final Three Schools

After an impressive freshman season with the Oregon Ducks, infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. decided to enter his name in the transfer portal. The 6-5, 265-pound infielder is down to three schools, and they’re all from the SEC.

Laukai’s final three schools include the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas A&M Aggies after Lauaki teased the three schools that he’s considering on TikTok early on Saturday. Wherever Laukai lands, he will be a valuable addition, as his power as a hitter was on display throughout this past season, especially during the Ducks' NCAA Tournament run to the Super Regional for the third time in four seasons.

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. rounds the bases on a home run in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his one season with the Ducks, Lauaki recorded a .321 batting average, along with 43 hits, 37 RBIs, 24 runs, and 14 home runs. He was one of the top hitters throughout the season for the Ducks, and whenever Oregon needed a clutch hit, Lauaki delivered.

The Ducks finished the 2026 season with a 43-18 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play. Oregon's aspirations of reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1954 came up two games short, as the Ducks were swept by the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional.

How Lauaki’s Final Three Schools Fared During 2026 Season

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) reacts after striking out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The SEC has proven to be the best conference in college baseball. With the Oklahoma Sooners' latest CWS title win this season, the last seven national champions have hailed from the SEC. All three schools that Lauaki is considering transferring to made the NCAA Tournament.

Next season, Lauaki could play a major role in leading either Florida, Georgia, or Texas A&M to a national championship. Among the three teams, Georgia had the best season, reaching the CWS before falling twice to the eventual national champions, Oklahoma, in the CWS. The Bulldogs finished with a 53-14 overall record and went 23-7 in conference play.

With the potential addition of Lauaki, the Bulldogs look to feed off the energy of this past season and take a step forward to a national championship in 2027. As for Florida and Texas A&M, both teams were eliminated in the regionals that they hosted, and a player like Lauaki could lead them to a deeper run.

What to Expect From Oregon Baseball In 2027

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Ducks, coach Mark Wasikowski’s Oregon group still looks to be a competitive force in the Big Ten next season, as their physicality and toughness will continue during the 2027 season.

With the potential return of key players projected to be selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, along with the addition of talent from the transfer portal, Oregon’s focus entering the 2027 season remains reaching the ultimate goal of the CWS in Omaha.

The five players that the Ducks acquired in the transfer portal, which include USC Trojans right- handed pitcher Michael Ebner, Delta State Statesmen outfielder Tucker Jones, Long Beach State Dirtbags infielder Jake Evans, Tampa Spartans outfielder Jake Books, and Vanderbilt Commodores infielder Carter Johnstone, will all play a critical role in Oregon reaching Omaha next season.

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