How to Watch Oregon Ducks Baseball in the NCAA Eugene Regional

"Pack PK" is the motto for the No. 11 Oregon Ducks baseball squad (40-16 overall, 20-10 conference) as they're one of the three Big Ten Conference teams to host an NCAA Regional Tournament featuring the Ivy League Champion Yale Bulldogs, the No. 8 nationally-ranked Oregon State Beavers, and the Washington State Cougars.

This regional is expected to generate fireworks on the diamond with some tense regional storylines, and the Ducks fight to make sure their home field stays packed with their fans. So, how can fans unable to make it to the ballpark watch the Eugene regional?

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. hits a home run to tie the game in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch the Eugene Regional

FRIDAY:

Game 1: Washington State vs. Oregon State, 12 p.m. PT

Game 2: No. 11 Oregon vs. Yale, 5 p.m. PT

Both games will stream on ESPN+. You can also listen to an audio-only broadcast of the Oregon Vs. Yale game on The Varsity Network from Oregon's radio crew.

SATURDAY:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

SUNDAY:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, TBD

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, TBD

MONDAY:

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 Loser, TBD

The Duck walks the stands as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hosting Drama

Speaking of packing PK Park, the Ducks are doing what they can to combat an overflow of Oregon State and Washington State fans in attendance. The Beavers, who were originally expected to host the regional, will enter this tournament with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

"I've talked to the guys a lot about it. There's always noise. But when the game starts, do you hear the noise? Do you succumb to the noise? Or are you just focusing on playing baseball with your teammates and going out and competing?" said Oregon State coach Mitch Canham.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. meet before an at-bat in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cheering in Person

For fans who wants to catch the Ducks play in the regional, there's still reserved seats in section 13 still available for the Ducks' first game against Yale, according to the Oregon Athletic Department on Thursday afternoon.

Also according to the Athletic Department, all-session general admission tickets are still available for purchase too.

.@OregonBaseball Fans,



Limited reserved seats in section 13 are now on sale for our 5pm game tomorrow versus Yale👇https://t.co/AbMcw1wtmF



Limited all-session GA tickets remain: https://t.co/jp32oRGNS3#GoDucks 🦆 https://t.co/ZnVu5bzzt3 — Oregon Duck Tickets (@OregonDuckTix) May 28, 2026

Earlier in the week, the Ducks released 1,250 free student tickets for the Friday and Saturday slates. Students can download the tickets via the Go Ducks Gameday Mobile App.

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pressure of Visibility

The sixth straight postseason appearance for Oregon, a program record and a gold star for the coaching tenure of Mark Wasikowski, doesn't sit lightly on the Ducks' shoulders. On Monday, Wasikowski spoke to the press about the pressure entering postseason play can bring, especially with the Ducks presenting the home diamond.

"We know this much: we have a thing up there in the outfield where it lists the regionals that we've played in postseason. And one thing that we start every single year is, [the year the Ducks enter the postseason] is going to be up there. So when you come back, and you're a player here and a coach here, it's going to be reflected on whether you made it to postseason or not, and it's going to be visible for everybody to see," Wasikowski said.

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