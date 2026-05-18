Oregon's Potential NCAA Regional Opponents Have Fans Talking

The road to Omaha is starting to feel very real for Oregon baseball.

After taking a massive weekend series against No. 17 USC at PK Park, Oregon baseball has put itself in a great position to host an NCAA Regional for the second straight season.

The Ducks defeated USC in one of the biggest series of the season, capped off by a dramatic 14-inning battle that showcased exactly why this team is viewed as one of the most dangerous squads in the country.

Oregon's Brayden Jaksa, right, makes a catch at first for an out as USC infield Dean Carpentier runs in as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The series victory pushed Oregon to 38-16 overall and 20-10 in Big Ten play. The win also tied the Ducks with the Trojans in the conference standings while giving Oregon the head-to-head tiebreaker.

More importantly, the win gave Oregon a major boost in the postseason picture.

Oregon Ducks Trending Toward Hosting At PK Park

Following the series win, Oregon jumped to No. 16 in the official NCAA RPI rankings. While the Ducks sit even higher in the human polls at No. 13 nationally, it is the RPI that largely determines which 16 teams earn the right to host a regional.

Oregon’s Drew Smith, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrate a home run by Lauaki as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is what makes Oregon’s upcoming run in the Big Ten Tournament so important.

The Ducks likely do not need to win the conference tournament outright to secure hosting rights, but avoiding an early exit in Omaha feels critical. A couple of postseason wins would almost certainly lock Eugene in as a regional destination once Selection Monday arrives.

Oregon’s resume is also something the committee will certainly take note of. The Ducks own major series wins over USC and Nebraska while also holding a huge victory over top-ranked UCLA. On top of that, Oregon has been nearly untouchable at home, extending an incredible streak of 22 consecutive home series wins.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite being viewed nationally as a top-15 team, Oregon’s RPI has hovered near the hosting cutoff due to the Big Ten’s uneven depth this season.

Still, as long as the Ducks avoid a complete collapse in the conference tournament, all signs point toward postseason baseball returning to Eugene.

Who Could Join Oregon Ducks in a Eugene Regional

With Selection Monday approaching, several national outlets have already begun projecting what the Eugene Regional could look like.

Oregon pitcher Cal Scolari throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In D1Baseball’s latest Field of 64 projection, Oregon lands as a regional host with a difficult draw featuring Arkansas as the No. 2 seed alongside Gonzaga and Wright State.

On3 released another projection following the conclusion of the regular season and offered a very different look for Eugene.

Their projected regional includes West Virginia as the No. 2 seed, followed by UC Santa Barbara and St. John’s. Rather than featuring a national powerhouse like Arkansas, this version would test Oregon against disciplined, pitching-heavy teams capable of creating difficult postseason matchups.

Oregon State infielder Paul Vazquez, left, tags out Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney as he attempts to steal third as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the most fascinating projection came from 11.7 College Baseball, which slotted Oregon State into Eugene as the No. 2 seed alongside Gonzaga and San Diego State.

An Oregon-Oregon State postseason matchup at PK Park would instantly become one of the biggest baseball events the Pacific Northwest has seen in years. The rivalry already carries intensity during the regular season, but adding NCAA Tournament stakes would create a chaotic atmosphere in Eugene.

However, that scenario is very unlikely.

Oregon State has spent several weeks inside the national top 10 and appears locked into hosting its own regional, which makes it difficult to imagine the Beavers falling into a No. 2 seed slot.

Fans gather at PK Park as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both D1Baseball and On3 currently project the Eugene Regional winner to face UCLA in a Los Angeles Super Regional. Oregon already pushed the Bruins to the brink earlier this season before dropping the series 2-1. This possibility would set up a massive postseason rematch with a trip to Omaha on the line.

For now, the focus shifts to Omaha and the Big Ten Tournament, where Oregon has one final opportunity to solidify itself as a national host and continue building toward what could become the most important postseason run in program history.

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