What Pitcher Tanner Bradley's Record Season Means for Oregon's Future

Oregon Ducks baseball has quite a bit of work to do over the offseason, with the departures of freshman outfielder Angel Laya, junior right-handed pitcher Collin Clarke, and redshirt freshman infielder and right-handed pitcher Naulivou Lauaki Jr. to the transfer portal.

Though it seems there might still be some changes for the Ducks up until the portal closes on June 30, Oregon fans can celebrate the success of likely returner and right-handed relief pitcher Tanner Bradley's 2026 numbers.

Oregon pitcher Tanner Bradley waits along the first baseline in front of a row of “Ks” for strikeouts amassed by the pitching squad during the game against Washington State on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks' Tanner Bradley Sets Program Record

With an 0.81 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP) total, Bradley broke an Oregon program record originally held by Matt Krook (0.90) from the 2014 season.

Funny enough, the previous three athletes on the program record boards all achieved their top WHIP seasonal statistic during current coach Mark Wasikowski's time at Oregon as an assistant coach.

This accomplishment for Bradley stacks on top of his other accolades, including being one of fourteen finalists for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, given to the nation's top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I baseball. Bradley also earned a selection to the All-Big Ten Baseball First Team and an invite to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp to compete for one of the 28 spots on the Collegiate National Team this summer.

Oregon’s Tanner Bradley, right, tags the base ahead of George Mason’s Julius Bagnerise to end the ninth inning for the win Feb. 13, 2026 at PK Park in Eugene. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tanner Bradley's Importance With Oregon

For a young pitching squad, Bradley is a clear leader who gets results on the mound. He led the Ducks in appearances (including being the top reliever with playing time of the team), ERA, and batting average while only allowing earned runs in seven games, with five match-ups only getting singles from opponents.

He ended the 2026 campaign with the Ducks totaling 5-1 wins versus losses, with 31 games pitched, one save, and an ERA of 1.66, and 84 strikeouts, a big change from his 2025 season, where the then-freshman Bradley only appeared in four games.

"Compared to last year, it wasn't a big role. This year, you come in, and you have tight situations. One ball games, you're up, down, tie ball game - doesn't matter. You're expected to get the job done. It's definitely an honor to have that role. The experiences I keep having, a little bit of success, a little bit of failure. But I enjoy every bit of it when I'm out there because I trust myself and prep work that it's going to work out in my favor," Bradley said in March about becoming Oregon's go-to relief pitcher.

Oregon’s Tanner Bradley pitches against George Mason in the eight inning Feb. 13, 2026 at PK Park in Eugene. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Future with Tanner Bradley on the Mound

Though many online suspect more departures from the Oregon program until the transfer portal closes, it's more likely than not that Bradley stays in Eugene. Not just because the Santa Rosa, California native wants to stay close to home or that he's braved a season with little action at Oregon prior, but because of his recent social media comments on the matter.

Bradley notably replied to a fan's social media post about the recent transfer portal exits with a GIF including the text "I'm coming back for you baby." So, perhaps there's more to see from Bradley after a season that showed what he can do when given the closer.

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