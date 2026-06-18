Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 18

The Toronto Blue Jays have already won their series against the Boston Red Sox, winning the first two games by scores of 6-1 and 3-0. They now have a chance to complete the three-game sweep, which would bring them within one game of returning to .500.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this AL East matinee matchup.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-200)

Red Sox -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +108

Red Sox -126

Total

OVER 9 (-118)

UNDER 9 (-104)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Trey Yesavage, RHP (3-3, 3.78 ERA)

Boston: Sonny Gray, RHP (8-1, 3.03 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Sportsnet

Blue Jays record: 36-38

Red Sox record: 29-42

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Sonny Gray UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-106)

I think the Blue Jays' offense is going to get to Gray this afternoon. His ERA may be impressive, but he has an xERA of 4.10, which tells me some regression is likely in his future. He also has a long history pitching against the Blue Jays, who have batted .260 with an OPS of .763 against him. It could be a short outing for the Red Sox pitcher, and if he doesn't get to the sixth inning, we'll cash this bet.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

As I wrote above, I think we're going to see regression from Sonny Gray in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Trey Yesavage may trend in the right direction with an xERA of 3.15 and an xBA of .195.

It's also worth noting the Blue Jays' offense may finally be starting to wake up. They rank 12th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past two weeks, while the Red Sox rank 28th in the same time frame.

I'll bet on the Jays as underdogs to pull off the series sweep.

Pick: Blue Jays +108 via FanDuel

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