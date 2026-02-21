Oregon Ducks Looking to Secure Series Win Over Youngstown State

The Oregon Ducks baseball team is now set for another game against the Youngstown State Penguins, following two games of action. This is the third game of the series, but there is still one left to be played following Saturday's contest, which could be the game that helps the Ducks secure their second series victory against a non-conference opponent this season.

Here is how fans can watch the game, as this is another game that the Ducks will look to win in a dominant fashion.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski returns to the dugout as the Oregon Ducks host the George Mason Patriots on Feb. 14, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch: Oregon vs. Youngstown State Game Three

• Game Day: Saturday, Feb 21, 2026

• Game Time: 3:05 PM (Local)

• Where: PK Park (Eugene, Oregon)

• Current Series Record: Oregon (2-0)

• Watch: BigTenPlus.com.

• Listen: TheVarsityNetwork

• Oregon's Record: 6-0

Oregon baseball is fresh off a win against the Youngstown State Penguins, as they defeated them 3-0 on Friday. The Ducks only gave up a total of four hits, which all came from their starter, but he had the best pitching performance out of any of the players.

Oregon infielder/outfielder Drew Smith bunts for a single as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The starter of the game was Will Sanford, who finished the game with a total of six strikeouts in six innings of work. This is an average of one strikeout every inning, and a strikeout every three outs, which consisted of a 33 percent strikeout:out ratio while he was in the game. That is fantastic work for someone who is used to picking up 18 of the 27 total outs needed to win a game in regulation.

As for scoring, the game wasn't as eventful as their Thursday contest, a game which the Ducks finished with a total of 18 runs, which was a season high for the Mark Wasikowski-led program. While the Ducks only finished with three runs on the day, the fans in attendance still got the chance to witness a huge home run, as junior utility player Jack Brooks hit a home run in the ninth hole.

Oregon’s Will Sanford pitches against George Mason in the first inning Feb. 13, 2026 at PK Park in Eugene. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brooks has been one of the more promising players on the roster and is expected to have a huge season this year for the Ducks, as he can be very dangerous as a junior. If the junior continues to make improvements, he will be the make-or-break player for many in this upcoming season, which is a good sign, as he is showing this promise following the sixth game of the season.

The Ducks have two more games, including the one on Saturday, which will be followed by another game on Sunday. The game on Sunday will be the final game, which will determine how the series will close. One more win for the Ducks will secure the series, but the Ducks are in a great position to not just secure the series but win the series through a four-game sweep.

