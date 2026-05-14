How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans in Pivotal Baseball Series

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks baseball squad couldn't quite seal a series win against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins on the road, but that doesn't mean they can't make the top four teams in the Big Ten Conference.

The Ducks have another chance to boost their seeding in the Big Ten Tournament bracket in their final regular season series against the No. 17 USC Trojans at home in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon lines the dugout as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch Oregon Baseball's Series Against USC

The Ducks kick off their series against the Trojans on Thursday, May 14 at 7:05p.m. at PK Park. This is a best of three series.

Game One: Thursday, May 14 at 7:05p.m. | Watch on B1G+ (Big Ten Plus)

Game Two: Friday, May 15 at 6:05p.m. | Watch on B1G+ (Big Ten Plus)

Game Three: Saturday, May 16 at 3:02p.m. | Watch on the Big Ten Network

An audio broadcast of each game will also be available on the Oregon Sports Network.

The Duck delivers a hot dog to the crowd as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of Wednesday, tickets are still available for all three contests at PK Park, with prices ranging from $7 - $10 for each of the three games.

Looking Towards the Postseason for the Oregon Ducks

If Oregon were to clinch the series win against UCLA, hosting a regional competition of the NCAA tournament would've been within grasp. However, the Ducks lost a 6-1 lead from the sixth inning on in game three as the Bruins came back with an eighth inning grand slam.

Oregon State infielder AJ Singer, left, dives safely back to first base under cover from Oregon infielder Gabe Miranda as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently sitting at 36-14 overall and 18-9 in conference, the Ducks turn to the Big Ten Conference tournament with chances of winning this series against USC putting the Ducks as high as the second seed and falling as low as the sixth seed if they lose against the Trojans. Keep in mind a swept series could guarantee Oregon in a spot as the second or third seed in their conference.

For a team that started out as an amalgamation of talent lacking experience as a team, rocketing towards the postseason with this much promise is a sign of belonging amongst powerhouse programs, like infielder Ryan Cooney said during a recent media availability.

“If there’s anything that we learned, it’s that we belong, especially with these upper teams that are considered the best in the country. I think we can beat anybody out there," Cooney said.

Sizing Up the USC Trojans

Oregon pitcher Michael Meckna throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC closed out their home series last week with a sweep of the Nevada Wolfpack with a combined score of 31-7 over the series. In total, the Trojans clocked in a 32-1 overall record, the best in program history breaking a record set in 1978. Their only loss of the season was to the Oregon State Beavers.

Adrian Lopez, Augie Lopez, and Maximo Martinez all scored home runs during a Tuesday meeting with Cal State Fullerton prior to their Nevada series and outfielder Jack Basseer received national and Big Ten recognition for his performance in the week of May 4 to May 10. The Trojans ramp up their offense early, which means the pressure is on for Oregon's starting pitchers during this series.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.