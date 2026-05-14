How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans in Pivotal Baseball Series
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The No. 16 Oregon Ducks baseball squad couldn't quite seal a series win against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins on the road, but that doesn't mean they can't make the top four teams in the Big Ten Conference.
The Ducks have another chance to boost their seeding in the Big Ten Tournament bracket in their final regular season series against the No. 17 USC Trojans at home in Eugene, Oregon.
How to Watch Oregon Baseball's Series Against USC
The Ducks kick off their series against the Trojans on Thursday, May 14 at 7:05p.m. at PK Park. This is a best of three series.
Game One: Thursday, May 14 at 7:05p.m. | Watch on B1G+ (Big Ten Plus)
Game Two: Friday, May 15 at 6:05p.m. | Watch on B1G+ (Big Ten Plus)
Game Three: Saturday, May 16 at 3:02p.m. | Watch on the Big Ten Network
An audio broadcast of each game will also be available on the Oregon Sports Network.
As of Wednesday, tickets are still available for all three contests at PK Park, with prices ranging from $7 - $10 for each of the three games.
Looking Towards the Postseason for the Oregon Ducks
If Oregon were to clinch the series win against UCLA, hosting a regional competition of the NCAA tournament would've been within grasp. However, the Ducks lost a 6-1 lead from the sixth inning on in game three as the Bruins came back with an eighth inning grand slam.
Currently sitting at 36-14 overall and 18-9 in conference, the Ducks turn to the Big Ten Conference tournament with chances of winning this series against USC putting the Ducks as high as the second seed and falling as low as the sixth seed if they lose against the Trojans. Keep in mind a swept series could guarantee Oregon in a spot as the second or third seed in their conference.
For a team that started out as an amalgamation of talent lacking experience as a team, rocketing towards the postseason with this much promise is a sign of belonging amongst powerhouse programs, like infielder Ryan Cooney said during a recent media availability.
“If there’s anything that we learned, it’s that we belong, especially with these upper teams that are considered the best in the country. I think we can beat anybody out there," Cooney said.
Sizing Up the USC Trojans
USC closed out their home series last week with a sweep of the Nevada Wolfpack with a combined score of 31-7 over the series. In total, the Trojans clocked in a 32-1 overall record, the best in program history breaking a record set in 1978. Their only loss of the season was to the Oregon State Beavers.
Adrian Lopez, Augie Lopez, and Maximo Martinez all scored home runs during a Tuesday meeting with Cal State Fullerton prior to their Nevada series and outfielder Jack Basseer received national and Big Ten recognition for his performance in the week of May 4 to May 10. The Trojans ramp up their offense early, which means the pressure is on for Oregon's starting pitchers during this series.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.