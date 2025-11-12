Four-Star Basketball Recruit Adam Oumiddoch Makes Announcement
Out of the 2026 recruiting class, four-star shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch, originally from Arlington, Virginia, will make his decision on the next steps in his basketball journey on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Along with the Oregon Ducks, Oumiddoch is deciding between the likes of the Illinois Fighting Illini, LSU Tigers, Villanova Wildcats, and St. John's Red Storm. He has taken official visits with all five college basketball programs.
According to Rivals, Oumiddoch is ranked as the No. 55 overall recruit in the nation, No. 13 player at his position, and No. 3 in the state of Georgia. He currently plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia.
With the Cold Hearts at Overtime Elite, Oumiddoch averaged 17.1 points per game on 41.4 field goal percentage, 31.1 three-point percentage, and 82.4 free throw percentage during his junior season. He also chipped in 9.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.
Playing with the Wildcat Select on the Adidas AAU Circuit this past summer, Oumiddoch showed off his scoring abilities on all three levels in large volumes, along with his willingness to share the ball. He put together 17 points per game on a shooting split of 49 percent from the field, 38 percent from beyond the arc, and 86 percent from the charity stripe.
Per On3, Oregon has a 16.5 percent chance to be chosen by Oumiddoch. Villanova is the favorite at 26.4 percent.
Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class
In coach Dana Altman's 2026 recruiting class, he has received commitments from four-star forward Tahj Ariza and three-star forward Kendre Harrison. Oumiddoch went on his official visit to Eugene with Ariza on the weekend of Sept. 5.
Speaking with 247 Sports Eric Bossi, Oumiddoch said that Altman thinks he can make an immediate impact in his freshman season in 2026-27.
"It was great. Oregon is a real college town, and the coaches were great. They were honest with me, and they kept it real. You don't want anything other than that. Coach Josh (Jamieson) didn't miss a game all summer and called me and my pops after every game and told me what it is and told me that I'm improving a lot. Oregon is a great spot, I loved it."- Adam Oumiddoch on Oregon
Five-star forward Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the country, has a decision of his own between the Ducks, kentucky Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks. He recently withdrew from Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks in California before the start of the high school basketball season. Stokes is exploring new opportunities, including enrolling in college early. Kentucky is considered the slight favorite in his recruitment, according to 247 Sports.
Per Rivals, Oregon owns the No. 13-ranked 2026 class in the country. The Ducks trail only the No. 8 USC Trojans and No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Conference team recruiting rankings.
Oregon's Jamari Phillips Receives Three-Game Suspension From NCAA
In news with the current 2025-26 squad, Oregon sophomore shooting guard Jamari Phillips will be serving a three-game suspension given by the NCAA for selling school-provided shoes from the previous season. This is considered a violation of the NCAA guidelines.
It seems as if the NCAA has much bigger fish to fry than worry about a college kid selling old sneakers. When Altman addressed the issue, he responded with, "That's still a thing they care about, I guess."