Four Oregon Ducks Make NBA Season Debut In Exciting Roles
Four Oregon Ducks under coach Dana Altman have made their 2025-26 NBA debut this week. Altman has coached 17 former Ducks who have spent time in the league.
Unfortunately, 7-3 Bol Bol still doesn't have a home after he was cut by the Phoenix Suns in the offseason. He was drafted with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat.
Here is where guard Payton Prichard, forward Chris Boucher, forward Dillon Brooks, and center N'Faly Dante will be playing this season.
Payton Pritchard - Boston Celtics
Pritchard is the face of the Oregon Ducks in the NBA. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is coming off a career-high 14.3 points per game, while making 246 three-pointers off the bench last season (the most in NBA history).
He has an opportunity to break into the starting lineup with star forward Jayson Tatum suffering a torn Achilles injury that could keep him out for the entire 2025-26 season, and guard Jrue Holiday being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the offseason.
In the 117-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at home, Pritchard played 37 minutes as the lead guard for the Boston Celtics. He put in 16 points while struggling from deep (1-for-7 on three-pointers), five rebounds, two assists/two turnovers, and two steals. Pritchard had two key misses from the field down the late stretch.
Chris Boucher - Boston Celtics
After seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors from 2018-2025, Boucher agreed to a one-year, guaranteed $3.3 million contract with the Boston Celtics. He becomes teammates with Pritchard again, who were both on the 2016-17 Oregon team that made it all the way to the Final Four.
Boucher left Toronto as the franchise's all-time leader in points (3,256), double-doubles (49), rebounds (1,897), blocks (347), three-pointers made (334), field goals made (1,518), minutes played (6,546), and games played (383) when coming off the bench. He is also second in steals with 176.
This was a necessary addition for the Boston organization with Tatum out for the foreseeable future. Boucher should jump into a significant starting role in the frontcourt in place of the six-time NBA All-Star at the four position, sometimes at the five.
In 16 minutes off the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers, Boucher chipped in six points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Dillon Brooks - Phoenix Suns
Considered to be a villain in the NBA, Brooks is also known as a defensive enforcer and anchor on that side of the floor. He knows his role better than most in the NBA.
After struggling to stand out with the Houston Rockets, this change of scenery with the reloaded Phoenix Suns is exactly what Brooks needed at this point in his career. Besides his defensive intensity, the shooting touch from beyond the arc is a skill that he has consistently improved on. He's coming off a career-best 39.7 three-point shooting percentage in 2024-25.
In the 120-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings during his season debut, Brooks finished with 22 points on 9-for-24 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.
N'Faly Dante - Atlanta Hawks
The 6-11 big man is getting a shot on a standard contract instead of a two-way contract. Dante spent his time split last season between the Houston Rockets and their G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
The now 23-year-old impressed the Atlanta organization during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with his superb interior defense as rim protector and rebounder, along with his ameliorating finishing abilities around the basket. This was a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Hawks.
Dante will definitely bring back some life to that facet of the game for coach Quin Snyder through his vitality coming off the bench. He will serve as a third-string center behind starter Onyeka Okongwu and backup Kristaps Porzingis. Given Porzingis' injury-riddled past, Dante should have plenty of chances to move up the depth chart throughout the 2025-26 season.
Although, he didn't log any minutes in the season opening loss to the Toronto Raptors, 138-118.