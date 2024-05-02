Oregon Basketball Adds Guard TJ Bamba From Transfer Portal
The Oregon men’s basketball team has added highly-sought after guard TJ Bamba from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 guard had stops at Villanova and Washington State before becoming a Duck.
Before making the transfer to Oregon, Bamba took to social media to acknowledge the support he had as a Wildcat.
"Before I settle on my new home, I would like to thank Coach Neptune and the entire coaching staff for the opportunity to be a Villanova Wildcat," Bamba wrote. "I'd also like to thank the fans and supporters who rode with us through a challenging season. Forever grateful for it all!"
While at Villanova, Bamba started all 33 games he played while averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
Bamba spent his first three seasons at Washington State where he started 51 of his 86 games played while averaging 9.7 points per game. He also shot 38 percent from behind the arc while adding 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
The 2022-23 season was his best season, earning Pac-12 all-conference player.
Bamba becomes Coach Dana Altman’s third transfer portal commitment alongside Ra'Heim Moss and Brandon Angel.
Moss and Bamba are poised to compete for the starting guard slot left open by Jermaine Couisnard's graduation, aiming to make an immediate impact in a fiercely competitive conference.
The Oregon Ducks basketball program is entering their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference.The Ducks know which conference opponents they will play and their roster is taking shape.
