Injuries Derailing Oregon Ducks' Basketball Season

The Oregon Ducks got some bad news delivered after their loss to Nebraska when Dana Altman said Nate Bittle would be out for at least a month. It's a tough card to be dealt as Bittle was the Ducks' leading scorer. The 90-55 loss to the Cornhuskers dropped Oregon to a 8-9 record with a 1-5 record in Big Ten play.

In addition to Bittle's injury, Altman and the Ducks are dealing with Jackson Shelstad's hand injury that has him sidelined indefinitely. Oregon could be in real danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

Current Status Of Injuries And How It Effects NCAA Tournament Chances

Jan 5, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) dribbles up court against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Altman spoke during a media availability about the status of Bittle and Shelstad. He offered up a rough timeline for the former's injury.

"He did all the testing and everything yesterday, and there's no breaks or anything, but he's going to be out probably a month," Altman said. "So it's not good news. In his last year, obviously, he's a guy we've been going through so tough break for him."

The Ducks' coach also revealed some interesting news about Shelstad's injury that shows he could be ready soon.

"He's still out. He's tried. He wants to go," Altman said. "But his hand… we've had different tests. We're doing another test today. He won't play this weekend. It's his right hand, dribble, shooting, that's the problem."

Oregon's Upcoming Schedule

Jan 5, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Oregon has a big home stretch coming up vs. the Michigan schools. They will take on the Wolverines on Jan. 17 and then a Jan. 20 date with Michigan State. Both programs are ranked inside the AP Top 15.

A road game at Washington on Jan. 25 will be an excellent baseline game to see where the Ducks are against similar talent. The Huskies are missing guards Desmond Claude and Wesley Yates III. If the Ducks pull out the win, it will be a good sign that the Ducks could potentially make a run to try and nab an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

How Can Things Get Better?

Jan 5, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) dribbles as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Christopher Nwuli (11) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Ducks have the talent. Although they lost Bittle and Shelstad to injury, they still have forward Kwame Evans Jr. and guard Takai Simpkins.

Evans has been pleasant surprise for Oregon this year. In the midst of a breakout junior season, he's averaging double-digit points for the first time in his career. He's putting up 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Altman will have to rely on Evans to take an even bigger role offensively with their top two scorers out. With the way he's been playing, it wouldn't come as a shock if Evans is able to comfortably adjust. He's surrounded by a couple of guards who can distrubte the ball in Simpkins and Wei Lin.

Simpkins is the fourth leading scorer on the Ducks. He's averaging 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

