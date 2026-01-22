What Michigan State's Tom Izzo Said About Oregon Coach Dana Altman

Oregon basketball’s struggles continued on Tuesday night as they dropped their fifth straight game, losing 68-52 to the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena. Much like their home matchup against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, Oregon’s defense kept them in the game up until about the halfway point of the second half, when the Spartans pulled away.

Performances from Michigan State center Carson Cooper, forward Coen Carr, and guard Jeremy Fears Jr. helped the Spartans pull away in the second half. All three players scored in double figures for the Spartans, with Cooper leading Michigan State, scoring 19 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and one assist on 8-of-10 shooting from the field.

Jan 20, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) leaves court after a win over the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon guard Takai Simpkins led the Ducks in the loss, scoring 15 points, seven rebounds, one block, and one steal on 5-of-10 shooting from the field. With the loss, Oregon falls to 8-11 on the season and 1-7 in Big Ten play.

After the loss, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo credited the Ducks and coach Dana Altman for their spirited fight throughout the game. Here’s what Izzo had to say about Oregon.

What Tom Izzo Said

Jan 20, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches warmups before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon's Injury Struggles:

“I can’t believe what they’re going through. I’m sitting on the bench before the game, and there's like 36 points of two players sitting next to me, and I just feel sorry for them. That’s a lot to try to overcome. I thought those guys played their tail off. They mixed and matched that zone when it gave us problems,” said Izzo.

On Dana Altman:

“I thought they played hard, and they played well. I thought going through what he’s [Dana] going through is not easy. I thought they bounced back and played really well against Michigan. I thought they played really well against us,” said Izzo.

What's Next For Oregon?

Jan 20, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Takai Simpkins (5) is introduced before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The recent injuries to Oregon center Nate Bittle and guard Jackson Shelstad have taken a toll on the Ducks, as the absence of the team’s two leading scorers has made it a challenge for the Ducks to generate offense. Reaching their second five-game losing streak of the year, coach Dana Altman's 28-year streak of finishing the season with a winning record is in serious jeopardy.

While the Ducks' chances of making the NCAA Tournament are very slim at this point in the season, rallying to finish the year with a winning record, especially amid their injuries, would be a good ending point for Oregon.

The Ducks look to get back on track on Sunday when they face their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies, on the road. The Huskies currently post a 10-9 overall record on the season, which includes being 2-6 in conference play. Washington has lost three straight games, all of which came against a group of the top teams in the Big Ten: No. 10 Michigan State, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 7 Nebraska.

The tip-off between the Huskies and Ducks is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT from Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington, with the game broadcast on Peacock.

