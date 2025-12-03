Prediction for Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Comes With a Big Warning Sign

The undefeated Oregon Ducks Women’s basketball team is preparing for a rivalry game against Oregon State in their tenth game of the 2025-26 season. The game against Oregon State will be the last until Oregon faces their first Big Ten opponent in No. 4 UCLA.

Oregon Ducks defeat Oregon State 74-63. The warning sign? Anything can happen in a rivalry game and Rueck is an excellent coach - a win for the Beavers would go a long way in gaining national respect and Oregon State knows it. Here is why...

Oregon Ducks Looking To Keep Momentum Going vs. Oregon State

Oregon coach Kelly Graves, center, brings his team together before their game against West Georgia at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Nov 3, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are currently 9-0 throughout their first nine games of their 2025 season, and Ducks coach Kelly Graves has the team rolling. The Ducks will face the Beavers off the back of their 58-53 win over Auburn in Alabama. The Ducks have had their fair share of blowouts and close wins this year, blowing out Old Dominion 84-46 and Utah State 70-34, while edging out a close win over Auburn.

The Ducks will play six out of their next seven games at the friendly confines of the Matthew Knight Arena, with Oregon State making the short trip down I-5 to battle Oregon Wednesday night. The Beavers bring in a 5-3 record a season after making an incredible run through the WCC and earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck has been regarded as one of the best in the country after he led the Beavers to the NCAA Tournament after losing their entire starting five to the transfer portal the year prior.

Oregon State Will Play First Road Game Of Their Season

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Scott Rueck celebrates after defeating the Portland Pilots after the game in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Beavers are reeling after two straight losses. Oregon State dropped an 88-66 decision to No. 17 Vanderbilt before dropping a 78-67 decision to unranked Virginia Tech. The Beavers' game against the Ducks will be the first time this season that Oregon State has gone on the road after starting their season with eight straight games at Gill Coliseum.

The Ducks will rely on their top scorer this season in guard Katie Fiso, who is averaging 14.8 points per game. Oregon will need good performances from both forward Mia Jacobs, who is averaging 13.7 points per game, and guard Elisa Mevius, who is averaging 12.5 points per game.

The Ducks will have their hands full in their last game before their first Big Ten match. Oregon State guard Tiara Bolden has had an excellent start to her senior season, averaging 15.3 points per game while grabbing 5.8 rebounds per game. The Beavers will also rely on guard Jenna Villa and guard Kennedy Shuler, who currently average 11.4 and 9.0 points per game.

The Ducks are currently shooting 32 percent from deep, while the Beavers are shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc.