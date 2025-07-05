Jackson Powers-Johnson Helping Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Efforts?
When it comes to former Oregon Ducks helping their alma-mater recruit the next generation of talent, second year Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson is leading the way.
From being on the ground at this year's spring game to help recruit, to his encouraging posts on social media, the second-year NFL lineman is doing what he can to boost Oregon's recruiting classes.
After the recent commitment of five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, the former Ducks star posted a battle cry for other recruits considering joining the flock.
"MOOOOOOD!!! Let’s go!!! The water is different in SCOLAND, not done yet though…. Still future ducks to be hunted," Powers-Johnson said in a social media post on Thursday.
In that same post, Powers-Johnson included a photo of himself during the 2023 Pac-12 Championship game against Oregon's rival, the Washington Huskies. Though the Huskies took the final Oregon-eligible Pac-12 conference title 34-31, Powers-Johnson recorded an impressive 79.4 pass-blocking grade, a 71.4 run-blocking grade, and an overall 75.1 grade in his last game as a Duck, according to Pro Football Focus.
The former Duck also reposted Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein's celebration post the same day the commitment announcement was made.
Looking to give back to his former program, Powers-Johnson has frequently met up with potential future Ducks since being picked up by the Raiders in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Five-star offensive lineman and Miami commit Jackson Cantwell was considering Oregon, and he spent some time with Powers-Johnson during his visit for the Ducks' spring game. According to an interview with On3 and Cantwell's father, the presence of former Ducks like Powers-Johnson helped boost favor for Oregon with Cantwell along his recruiting journey.
“Couple key takeaways for Jackson would be their commitment to helping him reach the level of personal development that he is capable of whatever that ends up being," Cantwell's father told On3. "They had Jackson Powers-Johnson come back and be a big part of the weekend and give his testimony for coach Terry and the entire staff. They had Josh Conerly come in and develop and they see Jackson being on a similar path."
Powers-Johnson also spent time with 247 Sports' ranked five-star class of 2027 offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, which the Raiders star posted about on his account as well.
Speaking of professional former Ducks convincing recruits to join the Ducks, Iheanacho referenced former Duck and first-round pick for the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., when discussing why he chose the Ducks over Penn State, Auburn, and LSU on the Pat McAfee show.
"Coach [A'lique] Terry, coach [Dallas] Warmack, coach Cut [Cutter Leftwich], coach [Ryan] Walk, all those guys just had Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round [of the NFL Draft] so that's pretty big," Iheanacho said to McAfee.