One Big Key for Oregon Ducks Basketball This Offseason
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The Oregon Ducks basketball program is in need of some change when it comes to their roster. They are in need of some more talent that can help them get to the big dance.
With both transfer portal prospects and high school recruits available to Oregon, replacing the lost production and maintaining a talented roster is key for the Ducks.
Transfer Portal Additions
The college basketball transfer portal is right around the corner, and teams will have the chance to reshape their future. That is exactly what the Oregon Ducks need to do, as they are fresh off one of the worst seasons in recent history. The Ducks have already lost three players to the college transfer portal, and it has yet to officially open.
The players that they have lost include forward Kwame Evans Jr., guard Jackson Shelstad, and forward Dezdrick Lindsay.
Evans Jr. is a major loss for the Ducks, as he was the team leader in rebounds. The same can be said about Shelstad, except a major hand injury sidelined him for the majority of the season. As for Lindsay, he appeared in every game, which makes him another significant loss for the Ducks.
The Ducks will have to counter this in the transfer portal with additions. Now that they will be losing Evans, Shelstad, and Lindsay, they will need to add players to at least fill those positions. The Ducks could find themselves in a similar position as the football team, as they could be big spenders in this portal cycle. There are very few names in the portal at this moment, but that will change soon, as the transfer portal will open just days after teh conclusion of the national championship.
High School Recruiting Additions
The Oregon Ducks have already made some additions through the high school scene, as they have two basketball commits. The commits that they have are four-star center Kendre Harrison, who is a two-sport athlete playing tight end for the football program, and Tajh Ariza. Ariza is a four-star forward for the Ducks and is likely to be a year-one starter, unless the Ducks go out and hit a home run in the portal at the position.
There are some great names in the high school scene that the Ducks will be targeting, including the No. 1 player in the country, five-star small forward Tyran Stokes, who remains uncommitted at this time. He officially visited the Ducks in the past, and has been one of the many players who are viewed as a future NBA player. The Ducks remain in the picture, but they don't seem to be the leader.
The Ducks could add some players from other positions, and they could find themselves making some new additions. This will be needed, as they could find long-term talent to help this roster get to a comfortable spot.
Missing March Madness is never ideal, but Oregon coach Dana Altman has more than proven his ability as a coach. Can he rebuild the Ducks' roster to get back to competing in the NCAA Tournament?
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_