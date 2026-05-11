Knicks' NBA Finals Odds Make Massive Leap Following Sweep of 76ers

Are the New York Knicks legitimate title contenders?

Everything seems to be pointing that way, as New York made quick work the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, blowing them out in Game 4 on Sunday to complete a sweep. The Knicks have skyrocketed in the odds to win the NBA Finals, moving to +600 (their best mark all season) after Sunday's win.

DraftKings Sportsbook still has New York in third in the odds to win the title behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (-175) and the San Antonio Spurs (+400). Still, the Knicks are the only team to have advanced to the Conference Finals so far this postseason, and they have way better odds than both Detroit (+2000) and Cleveland (+4500). They'll face the winner of that series in the next round.

So, should bettors take the Knicks seriously at this number?

After falling behind 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs, the Knicks have rattled off seven straight wins. Their losses were both by one point, and New York now owns the best 10-game stretch in playoff history (based on point differential) after sweeping Philly.

now best 10-game span in NBA playoff history too https://t.co/y5zkWo7d3Q — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) May 10, 2026

This postseason, the Knicks have the best net rating in the NBA (+20.0) which is ahead of OKC (+18.8). The Thunder have yet to lose a game this postseason, but the Knicks still have posted a better net rating.

New York's offense (124.8 offensive rating in the playoffs) has been on fire with Karl-Anthony Towns operating more out of the high post as a passer. Jalen Brunson has continued his playoff dominance as a scorer, and Mikal Bridges has come on as of late after a slow start to the postseason.

The biggest concern for the Knicks is the health of star forward OG Anunoby, who injured his hamstring in Game 2 against Philadelphia and missed the rest of the series. Anunoby has been considered day-to-day, and the Knicks have now afforded him plenty of time to rest ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals.

A two-way star, Anunoby is averaging 21.4 points and 7.5 reboounds per game this postseason while shooting over 50 percent from 3-point range. If the Knicks are going to win the title and compete with a team like OKC, Anunoby has to be in the lineup.

The Knicks made the Eastern Conference Finals last season and were favored before they were upset by the Indiana Pacers. It seems like they'll be favored against the winner of the Detroit-Cleveland series, even though the Pistons would have home court in that matchup.

If bettors are looking to take a team from the East to win it all, the Knicks are a no-brainer given how well they've played to this point.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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