Former Oregon Teammates That Have Outperformed NBA Draft Selection

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has made a case that he is the best former Oregon Ducks star in the NBA today. Another former Duck that could throw his hat in the ring is Pritchard's former college teammate, Phoenix Suns guard Dillon Brooks. The two played together in 2016-17.

Both of them have outperformed their initial draft slot.

Payton Pritchard Re-Drafted at No. 10 Overall

Apr 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after making a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sports personality and podcaster Bill Simmons revealed his 2020 NBA Re-Draft, a draft where Pritchard was originally selected No. 26 overall by the Celtics. Payton Pritchard played his full four-year collegiate basketball career with the Oregon Ducks from 2016-2020. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game in Eugene. He was on Oregon's 2017 Final Four team.

Pritchard’s best season was his last in 2019-20. He averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. He was named First-team All-Pac-12, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, a Consensus first-team All-American, and was the winner of both the Lute Olsen and Bob Cousy awards.

Oregon won the 2020 Pac-12 regular season title. Unfortunately, Pritchard wasn’t able to chase a national championship as the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to Covid-19. After the season ended, he entered the 2020 NBA Draft. Pritchard was selected No. 26 overall by the Celtics. He has thrived with Boston over the past few seasons.

Mar 5, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) dribbles the ball as California Golden Bears guard Paris Austin (3) defends during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

“Pritchard, took him a couple years,” Simmons said on his podcast. “I always like him more than it seemed like the coaches like him…I think the team liked him because they gave him a contract even before he’d kind of become who he became. And then he just became one of the best bench guards in the league. Last year, he moved into a whole different level.”

Simmons picked Pritchard at No. 10 in the re-draft, 16 spots higher than where he was picked on draft night in 2020. He is proving himself to be one of the better value picks in recent NBA Draft history.

In 2024, Pritchard was a member of the Celtics NBA Finals winning team. In 2025, he was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. He is coming off a 2025-26 season where he averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

Pritchard isn’t the only Duck in the NBA to outperform his initial draft spot. A player that is right up there with Pritchard to be considered as the best Oregon player currently in the NBA is Phoenix Suns guard Dillon Brooks.

Dillon Brooks' Re-Drafted at No. 14

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Brooks played for Oregon from 2014-2017. He was a big part of Oregon's 2017 Final Four team and averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in his Duck career. Brooks was named the 2017 Pac-12 Player of the Year and a 2017 Consensus second-team All-American. He was selected No. 45 overall in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

March 17, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots the basketball against Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington (23) during the second half in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks has bounced around a few different teams and is now with the Suns. He is coming off a career year in Phoenix in 2025-26, averaging 20.2 points per game. Brooks is also known for his defense and was named NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2023.

In Bleacher Report’s 2017 NBA Re-Draft revealed in 2025, Brooks went No. 14 overall, 31 picks higher than his selection on draft night.

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