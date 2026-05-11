Three Oregon Ducks Basketball Recruiting Targets to Know

The class of 2027 is set to approach the spotlight very soon, and there are many players who are worthy of being labeled as "recruiting targets" for the Oregon Ducks men's basketball team. That includes these three prospects with a very bright future.

Jalen White

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Four-star small forward recruit Jalen White from the class of 2027 is one of the better players in the state of Arizona and is someone that many teams have had their eye on. He has received offers from some underrated basketball programs, including UNLV, Saint Louis, and Pepperdine, but he also holds an offer from his two biggest schools on his recruiting list, the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies.

White has plenty of talent to become the next Oregon great, but the Ducks will need to make him a priority. It is no secret that the Bella Vista Prep High School star is going to be a priority for many of the teams who has started to recruit him, but it would be quite shocking if no one else joins the list. White is worth knowing, because he is the No. 70 player in the country, according to Rivals, and he is one of the gifted shooters in his class.

He has the chance to be a long-term starter in college, as he isn't someone who looks to be NBA-bound after just one season of college.

Chase Lumpkin

Oregon head coach Dana Altman yells as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 25, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star shooting guard recruit Chase Lumpkin is one of the better players in the class of 2027 and in the state of Georgia. Lumpkin plays for the same high school that Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey was with just two seasons ago, and many would state that Lumpkin is someone with a huge ceiling that could be just as good as Bailey, but he will likely have a longer career in college.

Lumpkin is offered by many quality college programs, including the Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, and, of course, the Oregon Ducks. Lumpkin would have the chance to be the premier commit for the Ducks, as he is one of the top targets at the shooting guard position for the Ducks. Lumpkin has been viewed in a unique light because of his ability to play both on and off the ball.

Lumpkin is a player that many of the teams who has offered him will want to land.

Jeremy Jenkins

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks toward the scoreboard as he walks off the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 17, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star power forward recruit Jeremy Jenkins is one of the better players in the class of 2027 for many reasons, and he also plays in arguably the toughest conference of basketball that there is when it comes to high school basketball. He currently plays for OTE a.k.a. Overtime Elite, and is one of the better players when it comes to the class of 2027 for the program. He is an 18.7 points per game, 8 rebounds per game, and 2.4 assists per game prospect as a very young prospect.

He plays with the City Reapers, which is why these stats are very impressive, as many believe the City Reapers are one of the better teams in the OTE program. Jenkins is by far one of the better players on that team and will likely be the star of the program this season.

He holds offers from many different teams, including the BYU Cougars, Florida State Seminoles, and the Oregon Ducks. He will remain a top target for the Ducks.

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