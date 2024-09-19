Ranking Oregon Ducks' Matthew Knight Arena Among Big Ten Arenas: Worst?
The Oregon Ducks basketball arena, Matthew Knight Arena, is certainly unique - but is it ranked among the best in the Big Ten?
Andy Katz of the Big Ten Network recently came out with his Top Ten basketball arenas in the new-look Big Ten Conference. The Oregon Ducks and Matthew Knight Arena didn't make the cut which is a critical snub.
You can understand the decision of putting the historic venues ahead like Purdue's Mackey Arena (14,240 seating capacity), UCLA's Pauley Pavilion (13,800 seating capacity), Michigan State's Breslin Center (15,000 seating capacity) and Indiana's Assembly Hall (17,200 seating capacity) but that's about it. Matthew Knight Arena should be fighting for the fifth spot along with Illinois' State Farm Center and Wisconsin's Kohl Center.
Matthew Knight Arena's Kilkenny Court just went through a renovation and new design update with the move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference. It shows off a larger 'O' logo at center court as well as a reimagined tree design on the surrounding space. This iconic look is a nod to the Tall Firs which is the nickname of Oregon’s national championship basketball squad in 1939. Besides it giving off the innate perspective of the state of Oregon’s beautiful environment, it also reminds their opponents that they're playing "Deep in The Woods" which is as quality as any intimidation factor you can find in the sport of college basketball.
Matthew Knight Arena has a much more visually appealing look than when it was first debuted to the public back in 2011. With the court having natural hardwood tones and the baselines being rimmed in Oregon's bright green color as well images of ducks flying in a "missing man" formation, "the grass is damn green in Eugene" quote from football head coach Dan Lanning has never been more true.
Known as one of the more tough venues in the country for opponents with its 12,364 seating capacity, Matthew Knight Arena will be a place opposing Big Ten programs will not look forward to playing in for years to come. There are no unobstructed sightlines to the floor for all seats in the entire arena so no fans miss out on the high-flying basketball action. It also helps when the Oregon student section or "The Pit Crew" is screaming in the background for their fellow Ducks. The lower bowl is right on top of the floor so the Oregon faithful are in the ears and faces of the visiting team.
The 2024-25 Oregon men's basketball season opener will come on Nov. 4 against UC Riverside. With the tip-off of the Big Ten era for the Ducks and the high expectations for head coach Dana Altman's incoming group, Matthew Knight Arena will be a loud and rambunctious environment once again.
