Key Additions and Absences At Oregon Ducks’ Peach Bowl Practice

EUGENE – The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are back in Eugene, but only briefly before they head to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. There were notable additions and absences when the Ducks practiced at the Moshofsky Center on Monday.

Members of the 2026 recruiting class are on campus now as early enrollees, as a new quarter at the University of Oregon began on Monday. Several players who entered the transfer portal were also missing from the action.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Early Arrivals in Attendance

Multiple early enrollees participated in the warmups and drills that took place during the open practice window available to the media. This included tight end Kendre Harrison, wide receiver Gatlin Bair and running back Tradarian Ball.

Other members of the signing class were all present, such as quarterback Bryson Beaver, offensive lineman Tommy Tofi and wide receiver Messiah Hampton.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Dan Lanning set a record for five stars in a recruiting class for 2026. The Ducks have their fourth consecutive top-10 class and third straight top-five class. Harrison, who’s one of Oregon’s five stars, headlined the group of commits on campus and at practice. His 6-7 frame was hard to miss, warming up with the tight end unit during his first appearance on campus.

“Kendre's a guy I got to see in person play,” Lanning said after Harrison signed in December. “Set school records there for touchdowns. Obviously, a huge target in the red area, but also a guy that can carry the ball. He does a lot of different stuff.”

Quarterback Austin Novosad Missing From the Action

The Ducks are juggling the College Football Playoffs with the chaos of the transfer portal opening. Oregon has already seen a handful of players transfer out, although it's retained its starters. The Ducks are set to play the Indiana Hoosiers for the second time this season, with the opportunity to play in the National Championship, but will be without some depth.

Among the group of players in the transfer portal is quarterback Austin Novosad. Novosad competed with quarterback Dante Moore for the starting position during fall camp. There were reports that he entered the portal, but he was still seen with the team in Miami for the Orange Bowl. Novosad wasn’t with the quarterback group during Monday’s practice, however.

Defensive back Daylen Austin was another notable absence from practice. Austin is also in the transfer portal, as well as several other Oregon defensive backs. The Ducks’ secondary is somewhat thin entering the semifinal due to players like Austin, Dakoda Fields and Sione Laulea all entering the portal. There didn’t appear to be any new players practicing with the secondary unit on Monday.

Punt Returners

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, left, Gary Bryant Jr. and Jay Harris work out during practice at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks practiced punt returns and kick returns during the open practice window. Wide receivers Malik Benson, Dakorien Moore and Cooper Perry were among the punt returners, as well as safety Dillon Thieneman. A couple of the incoming freshmen participated in drills but were not wearing numbers.

Kicker Atticus Sappington also practiced a field goal with the special teams unit during the open practice window.