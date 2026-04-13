Oregon Recruit Brooklynn Haywood Opens Up About Commitment to Kelly Graves

PORTLAND, Ore. – Kelly Graves and the Oregon Ducks are looking to build off their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and make a deep run next March.

The Ducks are set to return the core of their starting lineup next season while adding a top-10 recruiting class. The No. 24 recruit in the class of 2026 according to Rivals, five-star guard Brooklynn Haywood, spoke to Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Lily Crane following her MVP performance at the Northwest Shootout in Portland.

5-Star Recruit Brooklynn Haywood Gets Real About Oregon Ducks

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Combo guard Brooklynn Haywood prepares to shoot free throws during the 2026 Northwest Shootout | Lily Crane/Oregon Ducks On SI

Even though Graves did lose some key contributors in the offseason, he’s set to bring back his two leading scorers from last season. On top of that, Oregon will be adding one of the top guards in the 2026 recruiting class.

Haywood played high school basketball for Union in Camas, Washington. The combo guard announced her commitment to Oregon on Aug. 21, 2025, before signing on Nov. 12.

“The reason I committed to Oregon was because of the people,” Haywood said. “They made me feel like family, and I felt like they're gonna really help me improve, and just become better all four years.”

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Brooklynn Haywood after the Washington all-star team made a bucket during the 2026 Northwest Shootout | Lily Crane/Oregon Ducks On SI

In addition to Haywood's good relationship with the Ducks’ coaching staff, she already knew and had played with star point guard Katie Fiso. Fiso led the Ducks in both points and assists last season, establishing herself as a nationally recognized name after averaging 19 points through two NCAA Tournament games.

Before she starred for Oregon, Fiso was a standout in the state of Washington for Garfield High School. She also played on the same AAU team with Haywood when she was a junior and Haywood was a freshman.

“She was like a big sister to me. I look up to her so much,” Haywood said. “She's a great role model.”

Haywood added that Fiso played a little bit of a role in her commitment to Oregon because she “loved playing with her.”

Combo Guard Brooklynn Haywood Ready to Make an Impact

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Brooklynn Haywood holds her follow through during the 2026 Northwest Shootout | Lily Crane/Oregon Ducks On SI

Fiso, forward Ehis Etute, guard Ari Long and star defender Sofia Bell are all expected to return to the starting lineup next season. Graves also added Minnesota transfer Mallory Heyer, who is a candidate to slide into the open spot in the starting lineup.

Outside of returning guard Avary Cain, Haywood and the Ducks’ three other incoming freshmen should compete for key rotational roles. Haywood seems to be willing to step in when needed, while also knowing her potential.

“Just kind of stepping into my role naturally and doing whatever they need me to do,” Haywood said. “But I know I can score and what I can bring to the table with my energy, so just doing that every day.”

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Combo guard Brooklynn Haywood during the 2026 Northwest Shootout | Lily Crane/Oregon Ducks On SI

Between now and when she arrives to Eugene Haywood said she plans on staying in the gym and getting prepared.” Haywood’s expectations for the Ducks are high, so once she gets to campus, there will likely be a lot of work to do to reach their goals.

“I think we can go far,” Haywood. “I think we're all great people and great players at the same time. So, mesh that together, and we got it.”

Oregon Ducks Commit Puts on a Show at Pacific Northwest All-Star Game

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Brooklynn Haywood receives the ball during the 2026 Northwest Shootout | Lily Crane/Oregon Ducks On SI

Haywood earned the MVP award in a showdown of Washington vs. Oregon high school all-stars on Apr. 12. The game, called the Northwest Shootout, ended in a 124-93 Washington victory, with Haywood being the leading scorer in the game.

“I made a lot of history in high school,” Haywood said. “I've done a lot of great things, but just being able to end it off on this high note and get MVP and win the game, I'm ready for the next chapter at Oregon.”

The combo guard scored 24 points and finished with six steals. She showcased her craftiness throughout the game with behind-the-back passes, as well as proved that she’s a high-volume scorer who can hit 3-pointers.

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Brooklynn Haywood shoots free throws during the 2026 Northwest Shootout | Lily Crane/Oregon Ducks On SI

Haywood also put all of that on display throughout her high school career, which featured multiple breaking the 4A scoring record for a career. She even broke the Union scoring record on multiple occasions, the most recent being with a 54-point outing at the end of January.

The four-star recruit was named the Washington 4A Player of the Year in 2026 after averaging 32 points per game. Many considered Haywood a snub for the McDonald’s All-American game and the Nike Hoop Summit because of her accomplishments. When asked if that put a chip on her shoulder, Haywood was honest.

“I mean, 100 percent,” Haywood said. “I know who I am, though, so that outside stuff doesn't bother me as much, because I know the work I put in. I know who I am as a person and the player.”

Next up for Haywood is the Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 17.