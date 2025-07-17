Former Oregon Ducks Star Peyton Scott Hired For New Role With Team
For some Oregon Ducks athletes, leaving Eugene seems to be one of the hardest parts of the experience.
Ducks women's basketball coach Kelly Graves announced on July 14 that former Oregon guard Peyton Scott will be staying with the program as part of the support staff. Graves named Scott the program’s coordinator of player engagement and operations.
“Anyone who has spent any time around Peyton knows how special she is,” Graves said in a press release. “She’s made such an impact on our program in just her two years at Oregon, it was a no-brainer to want to keep her on staff after her playing career. We are so excited to be able to keep her in Eugene and can’t wait to see her continue to grow professionally and have a positive impact on our team.”
Scott spent two seasons in Eugene, finishing her collegiate career in March. She played just five minutes of the 2023-24 season, before suffering an ACL injury. Scott returned to the court in November 2024 and went on to average 10 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in her final season.
Despite her time in a Ducks uniform being short, the former guard seems eager to remain in Eugene.
“I am so grateful to be returning to a community and program that I am so passionate about and care so deeply for,” Scott said in the press release. “I am thankful to coach Graves for this opportunity and looking forward to making a deeper impact on the Oregon women’s basketball community. I’m beyond excited for the chance to help student-athletes through a journey that I have a firsthand experience with.”
Scott played her first four season of college basketball for the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks. She finished her time with the Redhawks as the program’s fourth all-time leading scorer, playing 111 games.
The former Ducks standout joined an exclusive club of players who scored 2,000 career points when Oregon defeated the UC Irvine Anteaters in December. A second-round appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament highlighted her time with the program. The Ducks ultimately fell to the Duke Blue Devils, however, with Scott being helped off the court with an injury in that game.
But with Scott’s college eligibility being used up, she now has an opportunity to take on a new role with the team. Scott has expressed her desire to become a coach one day throughout her time at Oregon.
Her vocal leadership appears to be a large part of the offer. Graves previously called Scott the “heart and soul” of the team and one of his “favorite all-time players” he’s coached.
“Peyton was like an extra coach on the bench for us during the season she missed,” Graves said in the press release. “She was such an asset to us despite not being on the floor with the way she communicated with the players and helped mentor them with her wealth of knowledge and experience. She’s so respected among our program, we can’t wait to see what she can do this year and moving forward.”
It's not the first time Graves added a former player to his staff. Ducks legend and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu started a part-time role in 2022 as the program’s director of athletic culture. Ionescu’s former Oregon teammate, Oti Gildon, is also currently with the team as an assistant coach and director of player development.