Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard Makes NBA History
It's been a season to remember for Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard. Not only have the Celtics already clinched a playoff spot with 14 games left in the regular season, but Pritchard is also in the midst of his best season to date.
The fifth-year guard has exploded onto the scene as Boston's premier scoring option off the bench, averaging 14 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He is fifth on the team in scoring and holds the team's highest field goal shooting percentage. Pritchard's season has even been setting new NBA records.
In the Celtics' win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Pritchard broke the league record for most three-pointers made off the bench in a single season in NBA history and finished the night with 220 three's, good enough for sole possession of the top spot. The record was formerly held by Wayne Ellington during the 2017-28 season when he made 217 three-pointers off the bench for the Miami Heat.
Pritchard's been a key component to the Celtics' success in recent years with his play off the bench, but it hasn't always been positive for the Oregon Ducks product.
This is the first season in the NBA where Pritchard is averaging double-digit points after scoring double-figures consistently in his last three seasons in Eugene. Last season when Boston captured an NBA title, Pritchard put up 9.6 points, 3.4, assists and 3.2 rebounds, all while coming off the bench.
Pritchard spoke with Jay King of the Athletic about the adversity of seeing his minutes dwindle late last season as the Celtics made their push for an NBA championship.
“I never wanted to have that feeling again of not playing. Having to get better in every area so there’s never a game where they feel like I shouldn’t be on the court,” Pritchard said.
Heading into year five, Pritchard only got better despite strictly coming off the bench in his 66 appearances this year.
“You’ll always get to where you’re going as long as you don’t quit,” Pritchard said. “So that’s my mindset.”
Interestingly enough, Pritchard made 288 three-pointers across his four-year career with the Ducks, but he managed to rapidly improve on his shooting once he got to the NBA.
After signing a four-year, $30 million dollar deal when his rookie contract was up, Pritchard is expected to stay in Boston for the long haul as he continues to be an integral part of the Celtics' success.
“There’s still people that doubt how far I can make it. I know for sure they think that. There’s people who will always put limitations on me,” Pritchard said.
With how good the Celtics' second team has been this season thanks to Pritchard's offensive savviness, it's hard to bet against Boston finding postseason success once again.