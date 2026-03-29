Oregon Ducks Front Court Depth Takes a Big Hit With Latest Transfer Portal Exit

Oregon Ducks coach Kelly Graves lost another key piece of his roster to the transfer portal this offseason. The Ducks look to build off their second-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and make a deeper run with their core group in 2026-27.

Forward Sarah Rambus entered the transfer portal on Saturday, according to Erik Skopil of 247Sports. Graves’ frontcourt takes another big hit with Rambus leaving and forward Amina Muhammad also exiting after being out of eligibility.

How Transfer Portal Exits Impact Oregon Ducks

Oregon women's coach Kelly Graves look for a call from the officials during the second half against Michigan at Matthew Knight Arena Dec. 29, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rambus began the 2025-26 season as a starter, before sophomore Ehis Etute slid into the starting lineup around the start of conference play. Rambus became one of the first players off the bench and provided the team with a big spark.

With Rambus and Muhammad gone, Graves is going to need to search for some post help in the transfer portal. Etute is set to return for her junior season after finishing the season with six consecutive double-doubles.

Oregon’s Sarah Rambus, right, shoots ahead of Portland’s during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena Dec. 18, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But outside Etute, the only real size the Ducks will have is 6-1 forward Filippa Tilliander. Tilliander played in a career-high 24 games last season, but averaged just 5.1 minutes. Graves will also bring in midseason transfer Mallory Heyer, who will likely fill the role that senior Mia Jacobs played at small forward and power forward.

Oregon is set to add four-star post recruit Emilia Krstevski. The center from Sierra Canyon High School brings much-needed size to the Ducks’ frontcourt, listed at 6-4. Even with Krstevski coming in, Graves’ need to pick up another center in the portal is more dire than ever following Rambus’ exit. Oregon was undersized in the Big Ten last season, with just Rambus and Etute playing the bulk of the minutes in the post.

Forward Sarah Rambus’ Oregon Ducks Career

Oregon’s Sarah Rambus celebrates the Duck’s victory over Montana State with fans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rambus spent three seasons in Eugene with the Ducks. The 2025-26 season was a breakout year for her. She averaged 6.3 points and 2.4 rebounds and game on 53.7 percent field goal shooting and 14.2 minutes – all career-highs.

The forward out of Michigan had standout performances vs. Oregon State in December (18 points) and against Penn State in January (20 points). Rambus’ role when moving to the bench was still critical for the Ducks, but Etute’s ascension into stardom made it difficult for Rambus to keep the starting position.

Not only will Graves lose some post depth and a key contributor, but he also loses a joyful presence and one of his longest tenured players. Rambus committed to Oregon after ranking within the top-100 nationally as a four-star out of high school. Her first season in Eugene was a rough one for the program, which missed the postseason and lost 14 games to end the season. Rambus stayed loyal to Graves and the team, sticking with Oregon amid an offseason of departures. Her role grew between her freshman and sophomore seasons and her sophomore and junior seasons.

Sofia Bell becomes the only Duck left on the roster from the 2023-2024 season after Rambus’ exit. Bell is expected to return for her fourth season at Oregon, with the other seniors on the 2026-27 roster beginning their careers elsewhere.