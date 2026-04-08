Oregon Transfer Kwame Evans Jr. Sets Visit With Premier Big East Program

Former Oregon Ducks Kwame Evans Jr. has entered the transfer portal and is currently setting visits to find his next destination in his college basketball career.

Kwame Evans to Visit Villanova Wildcats

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. shoots free throws to seal the Ducks win as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Kwame Evans Jr. will be visiting the Villanova Wildcats in the coming days. Evans is coming off his best season in college in 2025-26, averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats head coach Kevin Willard at press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Evans signed with the Ducks out of high school as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 power forward in the class of 2023. In his three year career from 2023-2026, all with Oregon, the 6-10 forward out of Florida averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Sources: Villanova will host Oregon transfer Kwame Evans Jr. for a visit this Friday, @247SportsPortal has learned.



Evans averaged 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds this season.https://t.co/haWOgyfcZr pic.twitter.com/kZyj4bDy3j — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 7, 2026

Evans will now enter the next chapter of his collegiate career and it may end up being on the east coast with Villanova. Villanova finished the 2025-26 season with a record of 24-9 with a mark of 15-5 in Big East conference play. The Wildcats under first year coach Kevin Willard earned a No. 8 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. They lost in the first round to the No. 9 seeded Utah State Aggies.

Oregon in Need of Roster Rebuild

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is coming off their worst season since Dana Altman took over as coach in 2010. The Ducks finished the season with an overall record of 12-20 and 5-15 in Big Ten conference play. They were tied for 15th in the conference.

The 2026-27 team will look completely different to the one in 2025-26. The Ducks three leading scorers are all gone. Center Nate Bittle is out of college eligibility. Guard Jackson Shelstad is in the transfer portal along with their third leading scorer Kwame Evans.

So far, there are five Ducks that have entered the portal this offseason. In addition to Shelstad and Evans, guard JJ Frakes, forward Devon Pryor, and forward Dezdrick Lindsay are all in the portal.

For coach Dana Altman, he will now how to completely retool this roster and do a good job doing it or Oregon will have zero chance of competing in the Big Ten next season. The Big Ten was loaded this past season, sending two teams to the Final Four and snapping their national title drought with the Michigan Wolverines winning it all.

Something Michigan did prove en route to winning the national title though was that it is possible to completely revamp a team in one portal cycle. The Wolverines starting five consisted of five players that were not on the team last season. Instead, they were all incoming transfers from the 2025 portal cycle.

A single offseason that goes right can change the whole trajectory of the Oregon program. The question is now, is Altman going to be the one able to do so and get the Ducks back in the NCAA Tournament in 2027?