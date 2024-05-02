Oregon Women's Basketball Signs ‘Tough’ Texas Transfer Amina Muhammad
Amina Muhammad, a 6-foot-4 forward out of Texas, has signed with the Oregon women's basketball program.
"Amina brings size, length, and toughness," said Oregon head coach Kelly Graves. "She can play multiple positions and is a highly skilled rebounder, but also possesses great ball-handling abilities and a soft shooting touch, especially at her size. We're excited about the impact she can make on our program."
Muhammad will transfer to Oregon as a junior with two years of eligibility remaining. In Eugene, she will join the Oregon women's basketball program and also be reunited with her cousin, Jabbar Muhammad, a cornerback for the Ducks football team.
Muhammad played the last two years at the University of Texas, where she played a key role for the Longhorns. She averaged five points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.
Some career highlights for Muhammad include, scoring a career-high 17 points against Baylor in December 2023, posting two double-double games. She also had 12 games scoring in double-digits and 12 games with 10-or-more rebounds.
After her freshman year with the Longhorns, Muhammad was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. Muhammad also played a key role in Texas' Elite Eight appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. This was their first No. 1 seed ranking since 2004.
Before her collegiate career, Muhammad led DeSoto High School in Texas to back-to-back Class 6A state championships. As a senior, she earned district MVP honors and was recognized as a top recruit by ESPN.
